ARM Movie Now On OTT: How To Watch Malayalam Action-Fantasy Starring Tovino Thomas

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), starring Tovino Thomas, has been a big success in cinemas since its release on September 12. This Malayalam action-fantasy movie, which attracted praise for Tovino's performance and unique avatars, is now ready to entertain viewers on OTT.

Set in Northern Kerala between 1900, 1950 and 1990, the movie follows three heroes, Maniyan, Kunjikelu and Ajayan. They strive to protect the land's most valuable treasure across generations.

Tovino shot into fame with Minnal Murali, a superhero movie released in 2021. It was highly appreciated by critics and viewers alike.

Disney+ Hotstar will stream ARM starting November 8. The OTT giant made the announcement with an engaging Instagram post, inviting viewers to prepare for the thrilling action and adventure that ARM brings.

Alongside Tovino, ARM features an impressive cast, including Krithi Shetty, Basil Joseph, Kabir Duhan Singh and Pramod Shetty. Each actor's unique charm contributes to the film's engaging storyline.

The film's OTT release comes almost two months after its theatrical release. During its theatrical run, it surpassed ₹90 crore at the worldwide box office.

ARM captivated audiences largely because of Tovino Thomas's portrayal of three distinct characters: Maniyan, Kunjikelu and Ajayan. Each role brought a unique personality and appearance, showcasing Tovino's versatility.

This multidimensional storyline, deeply rooted in Kerala 's folklore and fantasy, is Jithin Laal's debut directorial venture. The movie tells the tale of a robbery and follows the lives of three generations of heroes connected to it.

Produced by Magic Frames and funded by UGM Entertainment, ARM carries a rich cultural narrative that resonates with Kerala's legendary tales, adding an enchanting layer to the plot.