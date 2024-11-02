News Wrap: India Resumes Patrolling Along LAC, HIV Cases Surge In Uttarakhand, Diwali Debacle In Canada's Parliament

(MENAFN- Live Mint) News Wrap: Between October 29 and November 1, Indian markets fluctuated, with Nifty and Sensex both closing in the red. Adani reported a significant increase, while Ola Electric shares plummeted. In Uttarakhand, over 19 men tested positive after contact with a minor. Prime Modi honoured Sardar Patel, and Telangana banned raw egg mayonnaise after a food poisoning incident. Internationally, claimed the title of 'father of IVF,' and Iran warned of retaliation against Israel. Canada's Parliament Hill also faced a contention with Indian community over Diwali celebrations.

October 27

The market capitalisation of nine of the top ten most valued firms in India dropped by ₹2.09 lakh crore amid persistent selling and lacklustre quarterly earnings. In the US, Vice President Kamala Harris regained a slight lead over Donald Trump, indicating a closely contested 2024 election. Additionally, over 50 flights received bomb threats, prompting heightened security measures, while ISRO announced new timelines for major space missions, including Chandrayaan-4. READ HERE

On October 28, Indian benchmark indices rebounded, with the Nifty 50 closing up 0.65% at 24,339, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.6% to finish at 80,005. NTPC Green Energy received SEBI approval for a ₹10,000 crore IPO, and Tata Technologies reported a 2% drop in Q2 net profit to ₹157 crore, despite a 2% revenue increase. In contrast, Suzlon Energy saw a significant 96% rise in Q2 net profits to ₹200.20 crore, while Sun Pharma and LIC Housing Finance reported year-on-year profit increases of 28% and 11.25%, respectively. Additionally, the Nifty FMCG index faced its worst monthly drop in six years, down 9.6%, and the central government plans to conduct the next Census in 2025. READ HERE