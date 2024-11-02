Karnataka News: Nagaraa Autorickshaw App Allows Single Code For Day Trips, Metro Link In Works & More. How It Works

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Karnataka News: The Nagaraa metered autorickshaw ride-hailing app has launched its new Nagaraa Auto Multi-Modal Access Code, or 'NAMMA' code in Bengaluru. According to an Indian Express report, can now use a single, one-time password (OTP) throughout the day for all trips on the service.

The announcement came on November 1, on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava, it added.



Unlike previous practice, passengers can now use one code per day for all trips booked on the app , it said.

You can generate this 'NAMMA' code by writing 'Hi' to the app's WhatsApp chatbot on 9620020042.

A four-digit code will be generated, which will be valid until midnight.

Once you have the code, send your pick-up location to the chatbot - now a one-time requirement - to receive driver and autorickshaw details.

You can now use the same code to hail Nagaraa autorickshaw from different locations. The app allows autorickshaw drivers to find customers online and offline for trips at government -regulated fares by meter, as per the report.

The update does away with passengers continually providing details of their pick-up location to hail a Nagaraa autorickshaw and can now use the same code to travel to multiple destinations, according to Niranjanardhya N, CEO of Brand Pride Mobility, the report said.“Drivers can optimise their schedules as they're able to identify customers faster, minimising idle time and increasing their daily rides,” Niranjanardhya said.

He added that integration with the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) is also in the works, and revenue departments have“expressed optimism”.“We still have to hold discussions with the managing director and finalise the decision on integration. If successful, we will sign an MoU in the coming days,” he added.

Developed by Agnibu Technologies and Brand Pride Mobility, the Nagaraa app has around 6,200 autorickshaw drivers in Bengaluru so far. According to the report, they have completed 7,238 trips and earn an average of ₹118 per trip.

The Karnataka Rajyotsava Award is the second highest civilian honour of the state and is conferred annually on November 1 - the formation date of Karnataka. It is given to citizens who have made significant contributions in the arts, education, literature, medicine, public affairs, science, social service, and sports, according to ANI.