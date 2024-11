'Richest Star Kid' Aryan Khan Net Worth: From Mercedes GLS 350D To Panchsheel Park Property - Check What SRK's Son Owns

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Aryan Khan, the son of superstar , is making headlines with his latest luxury investment-a lavish property in Delhi's prestigious Panchsheel Park, purchased for a staggering ₹37 crore. This move marks a significant addition to his family's portfolio, further solidifying his status in the high-profile world of celebrity investments.

Born on November 13, 1997, Aryan is the eldest of Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's three children, alongside siblings Suhana and AbRam. He received his education at the esteemed Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai before moving to the UK to study at Sevenoaks School. In 2020, he completed his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Cinematic Arts and Television Production from the University of Southern California, enhancing his credentials in the entertainment industry.

The recent purchase adds two floors to the family's existing property in Panchsheel Park, where they already own the basement and ground floor. This location holds sentimental value as it served as Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan

Panchsheel Park is known for its exclusivity and soaring property values, making it a prime location for affluent buyers.

With this investment, Aryan's net worth has reportedly surged by approximately 46%, reports Koimoi. Given the property's historical appreciation-originally bought by Shah Rukh Khan for ₹13 crore in 2001 and now valued at around ₹200 crore-this investment is expected to yield significant returns for Aryan Khan.

Currently estimated to have a net worth of ₹80 crore, Aryan Khan is not just relying on his lineage.

Khan recently directed a commercial featuring his father Shah Rukh Khan, further showcasing his emerging talent in the industry.

His directorial debut, Stardom, was produced by Red Chillies Entertainment , demonstrating his commitment to carving out his niche. Aryan and Shah Rukh Khan, together, also lent their voices to The Lion King in Hindi.

In addition to his directorial pursuits, Aryan Khan launched an ultra-luxury clothing brand, D'YAVOL, in April 2023, which quickly gained traction online.

Aryan Khan's Luxury Lifestyle

Aryan Khan's affinity for high-end fashion and accessories is evident, with notable purchases including Balenciaga sneakers priced at approximately ₹47,000 and a Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watch valued at ₹7.83 lakhs.

Aryan Khan's mother, Gauri Khan, had once shared a photo, which included – Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan, and AbRam hanging out. Aryan was spotted donning a pair of casual sneakers from Balenciaga which were priced at a whopping USD 573.95 (INR 47,000).

Aryan Khan also shares a love for luxury vehicles, owning an Audi A6, a Mercedes GLS 350D (worth ₹70 lakhs), and a Mercedes GLE 43 AMG Coupe, BMW 730 LD, among others.

Aryan Khan's lifestyle choices reflect his family's affluent status, as Shah Rukh Khan remains the richest actor in India, with an estimated net worth of ₹7,300 crore.