Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Vs Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 1: Who's Winning The Battle Of Horror Comedy?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 vs Stree 2 : Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to be an intense competitor of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2 at the box office.

Stree 2 has already set a high bar at the earning over ₹590 crore domestically within 50 days and aiming to reach the ₹600-crore mark, which would make it the highest-grossing Hindi horror-comedy.

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 would need to surpass multiple records to challenge Stree 2's success.

To take the top spot, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 would have needed to exceed Stree 2's opening day collection of ₹51.8 crore. However, the Kartik Aaryan film managed to collect just ₹35.5 crore.

Now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will have to match Stree 2's quick entry into the 100-crore club within two days.

| Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 BO Day 1: Kartik Aaryan's horror comedy earns ₹36 crore Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

With a strong fanbase and excitement around the continuation of the popular franchise, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is expected to pose significant competition.

According to Sacnilk, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 performed best in West Bengal as well as Delhi, UP, and East Punjab.

As said, this is by far the biggest opening for Kartik Aaryan and his first ₹30+ crores net opener at the domestic box office.

The film has had a significant opening, essential in its clash with Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. With word of mouth leaning towards the positive, it is anticipated to enjoy an outstanding first weekend, potentially surpassing ₹100 crores net.

Stree 2

For Stree 2 , the India net collections now stand at ₹554.85 crore while the gross collection is ₹662.25 crore. With ₹128 crore from the overseas market, the worldwide box office collection for the Amar Kaushik directorial is ₹790.25 crore.

Stree 2 has already beaten some of the biggest movies of 2023, such as Dunki ( ₹454 crore), Tiger 3 ( ₹464 crore) and Gadar 2 ( ₹686 crore), in overall box office collection. The only movies still ahead of the family entertainer are Animal, Pathaan and Jawan.