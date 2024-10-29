Iran conducts execution of suspected head of US-based terror group

(MENAFN) Iran executed Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-German citizen, on Monday, following his conviction for leading a US-based anti-government organization and for orchestrating within Iran, according to Iranian state media. Sharmahd's death sentence, handed down in February 2023, was upheld by the Supreme Court before its implementation.



The Tehran Prosecutor’s Office stated that Sharmahd was the leader of the terrorist group known as “Tondar,” which operates out of California and aims to restore the monarchy in Iran, a that was overthrown during the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The statement accused Sharmahd of planning multiple terrorist acts against Iran under the direction of Western intelligence agencies and described the Israeli government in derogatory terms.



Tondar is associated with the "Kingdom Assembly of Iran" and has been implicated in various violent incidents, including a terrorist attack in Shiraz on April 12, 2008, which resulted in 14 deaths and 215 injuries. Iran's Ministry of Intelligence claimed to have captured Sharmahd in July 2020, stating that he had lived in the US since 2003, although Sharmahd's family alleged that he was abducted in the United Arab Emirates.



Following Sharmahd’s death sentence, Germany condemned the ruling and called for its revocation. On February 22, Germany declared two employees at Iran’s embassy in Berlin as persona non grata in response to the situation.

