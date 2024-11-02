UN: 90% Of Journalist Killings Go Unpunished

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed concern over the rise in violence against journalists and their“killings,” noting that 90 percent of these cases do not face prosecution.

On Friday, November 1, Mr. Guterres posted on the social X, stating that perpetrators of journalist killings worldwide must be punished and held accountable.

He remarked that“impunity [for those responsible for killing journalists] fosters further violence.”

While he did not mention a specific country, it appears he may be implicitly criticizing Israel for its attacks in Gaza, which have resulted in the deaths of numerous journalists.

The UN Secretary-General added that nine out of every ten cases of journalist killings globally go unpunished, which has led to more violence against journalists.

He emphasized that this“situation must change” and that serious, urgent steps should be taken to protect journalists, investigate crimes against them, and prosecute those responsible for their deaths.

The ongoing lack of accountability for violence against journalists has fostered a culture of impunity, encouraging further attacks. The UN's call to action underscores the need for immediate reforms to protect freedom of the press and ensure justice.

Only through robust legal measures and international cooperation can the cycle of violence against journalists be broken, fostering a safer environment for those who risk their lives to report the truth.

