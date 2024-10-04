The Washington Post's Witch Hunt On Chinese Americans

(MENAFN- Asia Times) A recent Washington Post article ran under the headline“How China extended its repression into an American city.”



In the September 6, 2024 piece, the Post alleges that during the 2023 APEC summit in San Francisco, Chinese American community groups and leaders welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping, reputedly under the direction of the Communist Party of China (CPC), violently attacked anti-China groups who turned out to protest Xi”s visit.



This, the Post states, was all part of a Chinese governmental shadowy plot of transnational repression, directing those within“diaspora groups” to quash dissident anti-China voices overseas. But the exact opposite is true.

In fact, it is the billionaire-owned Washington Post that is quashing the free speech of ordinary Americans in support of the Washington establishment's dangerous new Cold War agenda.

Let's examine what really occurred during the APEC summit, the funding sources behind anti-China groups like the Hong Kong Democracy Council and Students for a Free Tibet named in the article, and the Post's unprecedented use of facial recognition technology to identify and target leaders in the Chinese American community.

As an eyewitness to a confrontation between the Xi welcomers and the anti-China groups, I saw the exact opposite of what the Washington Post is alleging. The anti-China protestors were the most organized and highly trained group I have ever seen.

All these photos and videos that they produced? We did nothing to them, but they charged into our lines, threatened us and created chaos. Then, at the peak of the confrontation, they started filming on their smartphones and narrating as they did so, lying outright and falsely claiming that we attacked them. They timed the video to make it look like they were spontaneously videoing.



If you combine that with the mainstream media taking the anti-China side and the Washington Post's use of facial recognition, you see an incredibly sophisticated information operation specifically designed to provoke even peaceful welcomers while the mainstream media reframes events to support a preconceived anti-China narrative.



In other words, this was a highly sophisticated and coordinated operation that fits a pattern used by the US establishment. It skillfully combined resources, technology and sophisticated training of a relatively small group of provocateurs to attempt to create a large propaganda victory.



There were a number of different confrontations between the Xi welcomers and the anti-China protesters. Here, we'll examine two examples closely.

One incident occurred at a bridge near the road that Xi was expected to take to the airport to depart back to China. Xi welcomers were lined up on the bridge railing facing the road and were waving Chinese flags.



The anti-China protesters came later and walked onto the bridge carrying their own Hong Kong and Tibetan flags. Then, they suddenly turned and

charged

into the Xi welcomers from behind, trying to push the welcomers aside and seize their position on the bridge railing.



Here's a photo of that charge taken at that moment:



Photo supplied by Michael Wong.

You can see the Xi welcomers were taken completely by surprise, as the anti-China protesters charged into their ranks from behind.



There was a young Tibetan female dissident who aggressively pushed her way through our lines. The Tibetan woman aggressively pushed our people aside, all the time yelling,“Don't touch me, don't touch me!” as she was physically pushing her way through us.

