Casualties In Israeli Bombing Across Northern, Central Gaza

Gaza: Several Palestinians have been killed or since early Saturday as Israeli forces continued bombing various areas in northern and central Gaza.

Medical sources in Gaza confirmed the deaths of three Palestinians in Israeli strikes on the Safatwi neighborhood in northwestern Gaza City.

In a separate attack, five more Palestinians were reported killed, and others injured when Israeli forces targeted a home in the Al Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza.

The strikes have intensified since last night, with Israeli artillery continuously shelling northern Al Nuseirat and demolishing residential buildings.

In the southern city of Rafah, Israeli forces have continued their ground incursion across wide swaths of the city, an operation ongoing since May 7. Northern Gaza, particularly Jabalia and Beit Lahia, has now endured 29 consecutive days of siege, marked by extreme deprivation, alongside sustained air and artillery attacks.

Israels offensive in Gaza, launched on Oct. 7, 2023, has so far resulted in 43,259 fatalities and 101,827 injuries, predominantly affecting children and women. This provisional toll may rise, as thousands remain missing beneath the rubble amid rapidly deteriorating humanitarian conditions.