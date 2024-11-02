Embracing Patience And Tolerance

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Zulfiqar Ali

Humans are the most versatile creatures ever created by the Almighty Allah. We as humans have been bestowed with the privilege of being God's representatives on Earth and granted free will, elevating us above angels. However, our human intellect is confined within the limits of our perceptual abilities. In today's rapidly changing world, we often find ourselves impulsive, anxious, and melancholic. Nevertheless, through patience and tolerance, we can bring a distinctive quality to the world. This is no simple task, as our planet urgently requires each individual's best efforts. By cultivating these virtues, we can synchronize with life's natural cadence, enabling us to navigate its challenges more effectively.

The holy Quran states“He

(Allah)

has created man from a sperm-drop; and behold this same

(man)

becomes an open disputer!” [16:4]. The disputes created by man are nowadays his daily routines. Man has forgotten that his true nature, inherited by birth, was to show love,

compassion, sympathy and generosity towards his fellow beings. In these fellow beings, family and relatives has been given a special preference. In Islamic literature the term“Silat-al-rahm” has been specifically used for the requirement of kinship(relatives). The prophet of Allah Prophet mohammad صلى الله عليه وسلم says“Whoever is pleased that he be granted more wealth and that his lease of life be pro longed, then he should keep good relations with his kith and kin.” (Bukhari, Adab, 12). Similarly Hazrat Ali Ibn Abi Talibعَلَيْهِ

ٱلسَّلَام (Ghurar-al-hikam) says,“I bid you not to adorn yourself with stinginess, for it will disparage you near

those

who are close to you and will make

you hated

by your relatives”.

Life doesn't move on smooth tracks. It moves through ridges and furrows. The Prophet Mohammad صلى الله عليه وسلم once said, 'Listen, obey and be patient.' (Musnad Ahmad, Hadith No. 8005). On another occasion, he observed: 'God has commanded man to be patient and forgiving.' (Sahih Al-Bukhari, Hadith No. 4566). So what does patience stand for? what will it yield for a common man? and what is the process to inculcate the behaviour of being patient? Let's start by simplifying the definition of patience.

Patience encompasses the ability to maintain composure and self-control in the face of adversity and provocation. It is a virtue by which you can understand and value the individuals you engage with, particularly those who challenge you or are different from you. The capacity to acknowledge the good traits and contributions of others, even when they are not immediately apparent or in line with your preferences, is the essence of appreciation. You may cultivate a sense of respect and connection as well as lessen the propensity to point the finger or offer criticism by showing empathy and appreciation.

By developing patience, individuals can learn to manage their temper and avoid making rash decisions. The practice of patience offers numerous benefits and is considered an essential component of genius. It involves enduring challenges with dignity and resilience, recognizing that our true value lies not in others' perceptions, but in our self-perception.

Patience, though often praised, is a quality few truly master. Al-Ghazali describes patience not as mere words, but as a character trait that allows adaptation to various situations. It extends beyond simply waiting, encompassing the ability to maintain composure and calmness in difficult times while continuing to make positive contributions. Patience involves recognizing that change is unavoidable and that, given time, order and purpose will emerge from apparent chaos. It is crucial to disregard minor idiosyncrasies and instead concentrate on nurturing harmonious relationships in both personal and professional spheres. Patience teaches us about enduring challenges with dignity and resilience, which makes us understand that our true value lies not in others' perceptions, but in our self-perception.

In contrast to the past, our modern world is characterized by rapid technological advancements and a fast-paced environment. To keep up with these dynamic changes, people are forced to adapt, often making quick decisions that may be harmful or inappropriate. Individuals are becoming less patient and more aggressive, even over minor issues.

Within a short time, seemingly insignificant problems can escalate to situations with severe and irreversible outcomes. A recent example is the stabbing incident at Parimpora Srinagar, which resulted in the loss of a young life. The primary concern is to

address and understand the reasons for people's increased impatience and intolerance in today's society.

Not everyone can possess patience and tolerance, yet these virtues are attainable for all, though the possession requires significant and proper cultivation methodology. Patience can guide us to the truth, solve issues, and prevent catastrophes and wars. However, humility is a prerequisite for patience. The ability to control one's anger is essential to developing patience. Self-control during conflict is the sole reason the world exists. Men that are impatient can be quite harmful. Impulsive judges and leaders are viewed as impractical and are dreaded. Anger breeds aggression. Although it is difficult to control anger, self-reflection and meditation can teach one how to settle disputes amicably. This is due to the fact that anger can occasionally be sparked by miscommunication and may not always be justified. Murder may result from hasty anger. To put it another way, anger breeds impatience and aggression. We can use forgiveness to counteract wrath. Patience is impossible without tolerance. Realizing patience requires tolerance, which is fundamental.



Being

patient

increases

our

self-assurance

in

our

capacity

to

handle

any

challenges

that may arise.

We are in an era of constant stress and psychological crises but we should remember the words of

Allah(SWT) from the holy Quran

“O you who believe! Seek help through patience and prayers. God is with the steadfast.” (Surah Al-Baqarah 2:153 ).



“...And be patient and persevere, for Allah is with those who patiently persevere.”

(Al-Anfal 8:46).

“Allah loves those who endure in patience.”

(Al-'Imran 3:146)

Islam's position on patience is clear: it is a strength that allows us to remain calm and persistent in the face of adversity Prophet صلى الله عليه وسلم said: Allah Almighty says:“O son of Adam,

if you are patient and restrained at the first moment of calamity, I would not be pleased with any reward for you less than Paradise”.Similar to this, Imam Ali's hadith (عَلَيْهِ ٱلسَّلَامُ) highlights how crucial it is to practice patience and tolerance when interacting with other people. The Arabic expression“عَلَيْكَ بِالاِحْتِمالِ” (Alika bil-ihtimal) can be rendered as“Embrace patience” or“Adopt tolerance. The term“اِحْتِمالِ” describes the act of bearing, enduring, or tolerating something.



Endurance serves as an internal reservoir of strength when encountering life's challenges, guiding individuals through difficult times with serenity and receptiveness. This quality can also bolster mental resilience when facing hardships without grumbling, fostering positive attributes that lead to the determination needed to confront life's obstacles. Those who exhibit a considerable level of endurance can demonstrate self-restraint during adversity. Drawing upon their inner fortitude and the understanding that they can find true solace and inner peace.

The author is a research scholar