Embrace The Unknown With A Poetry Collection That Speaks To The Soul: Lauren Gouin's 'Chasing Shadows'

VANCOUVER, B.C., Canada, Nov. 1, 2024 - Rising Canadian poet Lauren Gouin announces the release of her debut poetry collection,"Chasing Shadows" (ISBN: 978-1998190546; Tellwell). Drawing from her own heartache, and inspired by the introspective style of contemporary poets like Rupi Kaur, Lauren crafts a narrative that resonates with anyone who has ever questioned their path in life.





Image caption:“Chasing Shadows” by author Lauren Gouin.

“Chasing Shadows” presents the story of a woman navigating life on autopilot. When the stability she once knew is shattered by an unclear diagnosis and the COVID-19 pandemic, she is forced to embark on an inward journey, exploring the uncharted territories of her mind and heart. On each vulnerable page, she grapples with the question of who she truly is and what she most desires.

Through Lauren's evocative verses,“Chasing Shadows” delves into themes of love, loss, identity, and resilience. Her poetry doesn't just tell a story – it evokes a feeling, a memory, a shared experience that makes you feel seen and understood. Whether she's writing about love, heartbreak, trauma, or healing, her words carry a weight that is both personal and universal.

With its clear language and lack of capitalization, Lauren's minimalist style strips away the unnecessary. This simplicity is powerful, allowing the emotions behind the words to shine through without distraction. Her poetry delivers powerful messages of heartache and healing in their most distilled form.

Journey through love, loss, and healing, and purchase your copy of“Chasing Shadows” today.

About the Author:

After achieving a bachelor's degree in history from Queen's University, Lauren Gouin spent her twenties travelling and living in various countries, on various continents. She lived in Buenos Aires, Argentina for one year and then moved to London, England for three to work in digital marketing.

At the age of 27, her life took an unexpected turn when a mysterious, acute illness forced her to move home. Left with an unclear diagnosis, half a year's recovery, and total uncertainty, she re-evaluated her life's direction. The road to a more creative career path became a source of healing as she enrolled in Vancouver Film School's screenwriting program, a space to explore her love for the vibrational capacity of story. Her journey as a poet was born shortly after her graduation.

She is now a writer/director for TV and film, a script editor, and a story consultant, but really, she is an artist of all sorts with a constant desire to put ideas on a page. Communication is her love language and these are her letters to those out there who, like her, feel drawn to the rhythmic beauty of words.

“Chasing Shadows” is now out through Tellwell Publishing (RRP $8.60) and available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Indigo and more.

BOOK SUMMARY

Title:“Chasing Shadows”

Author: Lauren Gouin

Website:

Genre: Poetry

Released: August 23, 2024

Paperback ISBN-13: 9781998190546

Hardcover ISBN-13: 9781998190553

Ebook ISBN-13: 9781998190560

Publisher: Tellwell ( )

