Sikorski: In Relation To Its GDP, Poland Has Done More For Ukraine Than Any Other Country

In relation to its GDP, Poland has provided more support to Ukraine than any other country.

Polish Foreign Radoslaw Sikorski said this, commenting on a statement by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that Ukraine has not received MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland despite a previous agreement, Ukrinform reports, citing Polsat News .

"Among the countries helping Ukraine, if we take into account military, financial, economic, humanitarian aid and aid for Ukrainian refugees, in proportion to GDP, Poland has done more for Ukraine than any other country," Sikorski said.

According to him, this is an expression of solidarity and Poles can be proud of this.

Sikorski said that Poland had supplied Ukraine with about 300 tanks and a lot of heavy equipment, including aircraft.

"We are trying to help [Ukraine], but we are also a frontline country. Russia is also threatening us and not everything is possible," Sikorski said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier that Poland had not handed over MiG fighters to Ukraine, despite a previous agreement.

Earlier, Zelensky stated that the bilateral security agreement signed in Warsaw provides for the development of a mechanism for Poland to shoot down Russian missiles and drones fired in the direction of Poland in Ukrainian airspace.

Poland's Charge d'affaires in Ukraine Piotr Lukasiewicz stated in an interview with Ukrinform that Poland would transfer the rest of its MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine when it "fills the gaps" created by the transfer of these aircraft to Kyiv. This means that allies should send "several squadrons of other aircraft" to Poland.

