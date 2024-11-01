Chilean Government Complaint Investigating Death Of Humpback Whales, Wind Farms, & Port Strikes

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) On Thursday, October 31, the Chilean filed two complaints with the Attorney General's Office to clarify the deaths of

two humpback whales

whose remains were found inside protected areas and near industrial salmon farms.

The first deceased specimen was found in Seno Glacier, located in the Kawésqar National Reserve, on October 29; and the second in Laguna San Rafael National Park, on October 30, near the salmon farming centers of the companies Australis Mar and Cooke Aquaculture.

“These actions are aimed at carrying out all necessary procedures to determine whether there is an associated crime, whether under the Fisheries Law or any other type of infraction, in order to establish the corresponding responsibilities,” said the Ministry of the Environment.

“Whales play a fundamental role in the well-being of marine ecosystems, in addition to being ecosystem engineers with an important role in mitigating climate change, since they capture carbon. In Chile, they are also protected by Law 20293, which protects cetaceans,” the organization said in a statement.

Following the findings, the NGO Greenpeace raised“serious doubts regarding the possible responsibilities” of the salmon farming companies.

The organization also stressed its concern that this is not the first case of this nature.

In May 2020, Australis Mar informed the National Fisheries Service (Sernapesca) of the discovery of a dead and entangled whale in one of its salmon farming centers located in the Matilde Island sector, in the Aysén Region.

“We find it serious that whales and other species die inside protected areas, places that, strictly speaking, have been created to ensure the preservation and conservation of the biodiversity that inhabits them,” said Greenpeace spokesperson Silvana Espinosa.

“However, these events show that this protection is only an illusion, very far from reality. We hope that the authorities investigate these cases, establish the causes of death as soon as possible and take the necessary measures to ensure the protection of the biodiversity of the area. These types of situations cannot go unpunished,” he stressed.

Deep Wind Offshore to Build Two Wind Farms off Chile

Norwegian developer Deep Wind Offshore has applied for an area lease for one floating and one bottom-fixed offshore wind farm off Chile.

The company said that it had been actively exploring the Latin American offshore wind market for more than two years.

The Chilean government has set a target of 60% of the nation's electricity to be generated from renewable sources by 2030. By 2040, the annual electricity offtake is expected to grow by 65% compared to 2021. The offshore wind projects will be managed and operated locally to create local jobs and engage local suppliers.

“Initiatives such as this important Deep Wind Offshore investment project in the Biobío region, represent a great opportunity for all the industrial capacities of the region and will be able to contribute with clean energy and at a lower cost for the country,” said Nicolas Grau, the Chilean minister of economy, development, and tourism.

“It is very good news to know that Deep Wind Offshore, a renewable energy company, for the first time is going to develop a project in Chile, since the decarbonization of the electricity sector will be key in the energy transition and in meeting our climate and environmental goals,” added Diego Pardow, Chile's minister of energy.

Canada Faces Port Strikes on East and West Coasts

Canada is facing the real threat of strikes on both its west and east coasts.

Employers at British Columbia's ports say they have received 72-hour strike notice from the union representing about 700 foremen in an ongoing labour dispute.

The B.C. Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) said yesterday that if the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 514 takes strike action, it would begin on Monday at 8 am.

Frank Morena, president of ILWU Local 514, said in the statement that the union told the employers association it would enact an overtime ban and refuse to implement tech change starting Monday unless a new collective agreement is reached by then.

“We are prepared to resume negotiations immediately,” he added.

The two sides had been negotiating with the help of a federal mediator over three days this week to avoid the latest work stoppage.

Meanwhile, unionized workers started an unlimited strike at two terminals at the port of Montreal on Thursday amid stalled talks on a new labor contract.

The strike affects two terminals operated by Termont, which handle about 40% of the port's container traffic but only about 15% of the port's overall volumes.