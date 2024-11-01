Biomednewsbreaks CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) Granted Nasdaq Extension For Compliance

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP)

announced that it received an exception from the Hearings Panel, granting the company until March 11, 2025, to meet the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). This extension allows CNS additional time to regain compliance and maintain its listing status.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

