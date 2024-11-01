World Funk Orchestra, Bobi Wine & Nubian Li Unveils Groundbreaking Music Video For 'Such A Beautiful Day'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bobi Wine & World Funk Orchestra

World Funk Orchestra's debut video, Such A Beautiful Day, combines AI animation and global collaboration to deliver a vibrant celebration of joy and unity

- Bobi WineNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A of love and devotion for nearly four months, World Funk 's first music is nothing short of a visual masterpiece. Blending passionate, charismatic performances with groundbreaking AI-generated animation , the music video for WFO's anthem, Such A Beautiful Day dazzles viewers with a gift of joy and a global beat that brings the viewer to the dance floor.Conceived and directed by Emmy and 2x Clio award-winning filmmaker and World Funk Orchestra's co-founder, Mitchell Stuart, the video presented unique challenges due to the location of the key members of WFO which required filming in the United States, Uganda and South Africa“Bringing us all together over a period of time for a video is different from recording music. The choreography and the chemistry has to be as fluid and authentic as if we were all in the same studio at the same time,” remarked Mitchell.“That magical spark has to be there or the video won't live up to the recording. The great news was with this group sharing such a powerful purpose and belief in the music, the resulting film is a celebration of the song and our group.”Featuring Oscar-nominated Ugandan music superstar/activist Bobi Wine , his musical partner, Nubian Li, they both marveled upon seeing the world premiere on World Funk Orchestra's YouTube channel,“It's all about the vibe,” said Bobi Wine. Nubian Li added,“I was amazed that everybody in the video is expressing a very positive vibe towards the song and each other. Being able to do that while we were so far apart, you know that it is something that was meant to be.”While editing the performances, Stuart uncovered a spirit amongst the orchestra members that altered the initial concept of the video“Originally the vision was to create a completely animated music video embracing the power of AI.” said Mitchell Stuart.“Once our editor, Corey Williams and I screened a rough cut, we knew the chemistry between the WFO members had to be seen in its original form, not animation.”Partnering with Valencia-based cutting edge AI animation pioneers, Metric Salad and Stuart's HQ Creative / Looking 4 Larry Agency empowered the visual artist's to alter the course of the film and focus on elements of each location to add to the storytelling.“Being a New York musician and filmmaker, I spent a good part of my upbringing cutting school and heading the Times Square where I could catch a Hong Kong martial arts double-feature on 42nd street and then head to 48th St to stare through the windows at the guitars I dreamt of owning. To me, Times Square is the center of the universe and had to be represented in the video.” Stuart explained.“For the Samson Brothers in Cape Town, we added a representation of Robin Island which was where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned. With Onree Gill living in Las Vegas and being a natural band leader, we were inspired by the Old Las Vegas of the Rat Pack era. And for Bobi Wine and Nubian Li, we wanted to represent the freedom they are fighting for, and we selected an open beachfront with colorful dolphins, butterflies and birds representing the rainbow that comes after a storm.”“The video shows the power of the global village brought together by the internet,” added Nubian Li,“We've built genuine bonds that were built through technology and are now unbreakable.”“From me to you. Uganda. Africa. To the world, from Bobi Wine, Nubian Li and the World Funk Orchestra. We are blessed to be dropping this new video. Such A Beautiful Day. Watch it. Please don't only watch it, but enjoy it. Sing along, dance to it. But most importantly, share it with the people you care about so that they can remember the beautiful day that they had in order to inspire many other beautiful days”Fast approaching 100,000 views in its first week, World Funk Orchestra's music video for Such A Beautiful Day is doing just that.

"Such A Beautiful Day" World Funk Orchestra with Bobi Wine and Nubian Li

