Showmeducks Set To Make Waves At The 2025 SHOT Show

- Randy Nieders, founder of ShowMeDucksSAINT LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ShowMeDucks, a family-owned company from the heart of Missouri's duck hunting country, is thrilled to announce its debut at the 2025 SHOT Show in Las Vegas. From January 21-25, 2025, ShowMeDucks will showcase its innovative waterfowl hunting accessories at booth #43029 on the Venetian Level One.ShowMeDucks has revolutionized the hunting experience with their unique, 12-volt powered accessories. They're thrilled to share their waterfowl hunting ingenuity with the world at North America's largest hunting and shooting trade show."We're not just another gear company," said Randy Nieders, founder of ShowMeDucks. "We're lifelong duck hunters with years of experience finding the best ways to bring in more birds. We know what works in the field, and we've poured that knowledge into every product we sell."At the 2025 SHOT Show, ShowMeDucks will be featuring two of their most popular products:DeekDiver 2.0: This innovative device brings a new level of realism to your decoy spread. With its ability to create lifelike movement on the water, DeekDiver can help you attract more ducks and enhance your hunting successIceQuacker : Say goodbye to frozen hunting spots. IceQuacker is designed to keep your hunting area ice-free so the birds will land in your open water.Both products exemplify ShowMeDucks' commitment to creating user-friendly accessories that are easy to transport and set up in the field."Our goal has always been to enhance the hunting experience," Nieders added. "We're excited to show the hunting community how our 'Show Me State' ingenuity can make their time in the blind more productive and enjoyable."Attendees of the 2025 SHOT Show are invited to visit booth #43029 on the Venetian Level One to see these products in action and meet the team behind ShowMeDucks. Don't miss this opportunity to discover how ShowMeDucks is changing the game for waterfowl hunters across the country.For more information about ShowMeDucks and their product line, visit or contact Kyle Smock at (636) 493-9920 ...About ShowMeDucks: Founded in St. Louis, Missouri, ShowMeDucks is a family-owned company dedicated to creating innovative, high-quality hunting accessories. With a focus on 12-volt powered devices, ShowMeDucks aims to make waterfowl hunting more enjoyable and successful for hunters of all experience levels.

