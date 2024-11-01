New Release, Rapidvibe 3D High-Speed Vibration Massage Gun From Flikeze

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

HONG KONG, CHINA, November 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FliKEZE recently released its RapidVibe 3D deep tissue massage gun on its store. This release brings a versatile tool for anyone looking to enhance their recovery routines.FliKEZE specializes in personal wellness designed for effective and convenient recovery. The company is committed to quality and offers innovative solutions for at-home wellness. The RapidVibe 3D massage gun by FliKEZE combines advanced high-speed vibration with Short Stroke motion, impressive 7500 RPM with 2mm of deep tissue penetration, and delivers 150 short shocks per second, helping with muscle recovery routine. It's 3-5 times faster, remains non-invasive and is much safer than traditional percussion massagers. It is ideal for those who prefer a more gentle approach to muscle treatment or need to treat sensitive areas like joints or ligaments. Its compact design and adjustable speed levels provide a convenient option for general relaxation and targeted pain relief. Four-speed settings allow users to customize their experience based on personal comfort, muscle group, and intensity needed. Additionally, with its lightweight build of less than 0.5 kg and compact dimensions of 43.6mm by the RapidVibe 3D is easily portable, making it suitable for both home and on-the-go use.Equipped with a powerful 2500mAh battery, the RapidVibe 3D offers up to one hour of operation on its highest speed setting, with easy recharging via a Type-C input. An optional heating function is also available, adding warmth to the massage experience, which is particularly useful during colder months or for users seeking extra relaxation benefits. The product includes interchangeable massage heads for more tailored treatment options across various muscle groups, accommodating everything from high-intensity sports recovery to routine relaxation.The brand also offers prompt order processing, with most shipments dispatched within 3-5 business days. Each purchase is backed by a 24-month warranty that covers manufacturing defects, and the customer support team is on hand to assist with repairs or replacements if needed.To check out RapidVibe 3D massage gun by FliKEZE, visit

