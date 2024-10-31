Partners Should Already Explore Real Security Guarantees For Ukraine - Ex-CIA Director

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) International partners should already think about providing Ukraine with real security guarantees in order to achieve stability if ceasefire is agreed.

This was stated by ex-EUCOM Commander and former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency in the U.S., David Petraeus, who spoke at the 10th Kyiv Security Forum for Youth, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

He explained that, in order to change the dynamics of repelling Russian aggression, support from partners must be long-term and extend beyond security assistance – to and humanitarian aid.

Even with DPRK support, Russia not to prevail in Ukraine - Austin

"We need to think ahead of the provision of security guarantees to Ukraine if a ceasefire can be achieved," Petraeus said.

The ex-director of the CIA noted that Ukraine concludes security agreements to this end, and noted that coalitions of those who seek to help Ukraine must adhere to real security guarantees.

"We need to be thinking ahead to that day so that, if a ceasefire can be achieved, there will be a real guarantee, something Russia will not like but something that will be absolutely imperative for stability in the wake of such a ceasefire," he emphasized.

Herbst:House may tighten policy toward Ukraine after November 5 elections

As reported, during the NATO summit, Allied leaders signed the Ukraine Compact, a document containing commitments to support Ukraine. It unites countries that have signed bilateral security agreements with Ukraine into a single, coordinated and comprehensive architecture to support Kyiv.