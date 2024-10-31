Ukrainian Delegation Presents Victory Plan To Justin Trudeau In Montreal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian delegation presented its Victory Plan to Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau in Montreal in the framework of the Ministerial on the Human Dimension of the Peace Formula.

This is reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine , according to Ukrinform.

The delegation thanked Canada and Justin Trudeau personally for Canada's steadfast support of Ukraine, including military aid, participation in the F-16 fighter coalition, and the program to train Ukrainian pilots.

The main topics of discussion were the battlefield situation and the Victory Plan. The Ukrainian delegation presented the points of the Plan, the vision of its implementation, and the Peace Formula to the Prime Minister of Canada and his team.

The delegation also highlighted Canada's leadership role in the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children.

Also, the parties discussed priorities for Ukraine-Canada cooperation as Canada assumes the G7 leadership next year.

Justin Trudeau, along with the Ukrainian representatives, attended the first plenary session of the Ministerial Conference on its second day, emphasizing the need for united efforts to end Russian aggression and restore lasting peace for Ukraine.

“Our support for Ukraine is unwavering. We are co-chairs of the Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children and are committed to this cause for the long term. Ukrainian children must return home. We want to help Ukraine and its people until they achieve peace,” stated the Canadian Prime Minister.

He also stressed that Russia's aggression impacts not only Ukraine but also global food security. Canada therefore will be committed to ensuring free navigation in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov to facilitate grain exports.

The Ukrainian delegation included Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna, Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Ihor Zhovkva, Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Yuliia Kovaliv, and Advisor to the Presidential Office Oleksandr Bevz.

As reported earlier, Justin Trudeau stressed that the consequences of Russia's war in Ukraine will impact every nation globally.