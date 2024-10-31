Royal Decree Approves Appointment Of 25 Sharia Judges
10/31/2024 2:20:21 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan Times)
AMMAN - A Royal Decree was issued on Thursday, approving the Judicial Council's decision to appoint 25 Sharia judges, effective as of November 10.
Chief Islamic Justice Abdul Hafez Rabtah extended his congratulations to the judges, wishing them further progress and advancement in serving the Kingdom, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
