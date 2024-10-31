Fire In China's Sichuan Leaves 24 Hospitalised

(MENAFN- IANS) Chengdu, Oct 31 (IANS) A total of 24 people have been hospitalised following a hotel fire in southwest China's city of Chengdu on Thursday, local authorities said.

Of those hospitalised due to smoke inhalation, two people are in a critical condition, one of whom is in a life-threatening condition, five are in a serious condition, and 17 others have minor injuries, according to the local emergency management bureau.

The district fire department said it received the fire alert at 11:02 am, and they were able to quickly put out the stairwell fire in the hotel in Wuhou District at 11:15 am, Xinhua news agency reported.

The area burned is about 10 square meters. Smoke spread to the second floor of the hotel and caused the injuries.

The cause of the fire is under further investigation.