Andhra: Fresh Tenders To Be Called Soon For Amaravati Development Works

Amaravati, Nov 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh will soon begin the process of calling fresh tenders for state capital development works in Amaravati, for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Ponguru Narayana said.

The 39th Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting was held under the leadership of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, at the State Secretariat on Monday. The meeting has taken various decisions with regard to capital developmental works.

The minister told the persons that the way for closing old tenders that had turned into obstacles is now cleared and that the process of calling fresh tenders will begin soon.

He reiterated that all the developmental works in Amaravati will be completed in three years.

The minister recalled that tenders were called between 2014 and 2019 for works worth Rs 41,000 crore in Amaravati and of this works amounting to Rs 35,000 crore were launched.

The minister said works were taken up for the construction of the High Court, Assembly along with several roads, and residential complexes for the High Court judges, ministers, and officers.

Regretting that the previous government had totally neglected the works in the name of three capitals, Narayana said that even bills worth several crores for various agencies that had taken up works were kept pending.

A technical committee comprising the chief engineers was constituted on July 24 only to formulate the norms to resolve issues with regard to pending bills of the past tenders and close the matter permanently, he said.

Stating that the panel submitted its report on October 29 with 23 points, the MAUD Minister said that Monday's CRDA meeting discussed the report in detail and approved it. As per the 23 recommendations of this committee all the old tenders will be closed and fresh tenders will be called, he added.

Except for the High Court and the Assembly building works, tenders will be called for all other works before December 31 while for the High Court and the Assembly works tenders will be called by January next year, Narayana said. All these works will be completed within the next three years after which Amaravati will be one of the best five cities in the world, he added.

The Minister said that the World Bank has given its consent to release Rs 15,000 crore for Amaravati works. The World Bank representatives, however, asked the state government to complete at the earliest possible the works related to the flood prevention works. As part of this exercise reservoirs are being constructed in various parts including the 217 km stretch of the capital city of Amaravati.

These reservoirs are being constructed as per the Netherlands design. Gravity canal reservoirs are being built at Kondaveeti and Palavagu in the capital region while storage reservoirs at Neerukonda, Krishnayapalem, Sakhamuru and Vundavalli, Narayana said.