Agriculture Minister Launches Nationwide Campaign To Support Farmers

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of Agriculture and Land Reclamation, Alaa Farouk, has launched a nationwide campaign of agricultural and veterinary extension caravans and subsidized food outlets in celebration of Farmers' Day.

The initiative, designed to support both farmers and citizens, includes a wide range of services and resources, including agricultural and animal production guidance, veterinary care, and discounted food products.

The campaign was launched in Menoufeya, where Minister Farouk, Governor Ibrahim Abou Lemon, Chairperson of the agriculture and irrigation committee in the House of Representatives Hesham El-Hassry, and Chairperson of the agriculture committee in the Senate Abdelsalam El-Gebali, witnessed the deployment of over 35 vehicles carrying extension and awareness materials. These vehicles are deployed across the governorate's centres and villages, providing direct support and information to farmers and residents.

“This campaign is a way for the Ministry of Agriculture to show its appreciation for farmers across the country, celebrating them with a different approach this year,” said Minister Farouk.“We are expanding our support through outreach, agricultural guidance, addressing their inquiries, and promptly addressing their problems.”

Farouk emphasized that all units of the Ministry of Agriculture, including its directorates in governorates and research centres, are participating in the celebrations by offering support, engaging with farmers, and working alongside them in the fields throughout the country.

The campaign includes initiatives to address food price inflation, with the Ministry of Agriculture working to make food products available at subsidized prices, lower than those found in regular markets. Minister Farouk has also ordered a price reduction for local eggs, with the price of a box set at EGP 120, and discounts on poultry.

Farouk has further directed the Ministry of Agriculture to increase production from its agricultural projects and expand the reach of its marketing outlets to all governorates. This effort is aimed at easing the burden on citizens and contributing to price reductions by reducing reliance on intermediaries.

The Minister also ordered increasing agricultural extension caravans for plant production, animal production, and veterinary care. Additionally, 600 veterinary caravans will be launched across all governorates, offering free services to farmers and breeders.

Farouk highlighted the Egyptian Agricultural Bank's vital role in supporting farmers and breeders. He emphasized the bank's commitment to providing accessible financing for agricultural projects, demonstrating its status as a partner to farmers and a key driver of agricultural development.