Laureate Education Reports Financial Results For The Third Quarter And Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Third Quarter 2024 Highlights (compared to third quarter 2023 ):



On a reported basis, revenue increased 2% to $368.6 million. On an organic constant currency basis1, revenue increased 9%.

Operating income for the third quarter of 2024 was $72.0 million, compared to operating income of $58.7 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $85.3 million, compared to net income of $36.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net income was due to a discrete tax benefit recorded during the third quarter of 2024 of approximately $37.9 million as well as an increase in operating income. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $91.4 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $78.4 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Highlights (compared to nine months ended September 30, 2023 ):



New enrollments increased 4%.

Total enrollments increased 5%.

On a reported basis, revenue increased 6% to $1,143.2 million. On an organic constant currency basis1, revenue increased 6%.

Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $249.8 million, compared to operating income of $228.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $202.8 million, compared to net income of $65.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in net income was mainly driven by the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on intercompany balances compared to the 2023 period, as well as higher operating income and a discrete tax benefit recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $308.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $287.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Eilif Serck-Hanssen, President and Chief Executive Officer, said“The macroeconomic recovery in Peru contributed to strong operating performance for the third quarter. We believe that we are well-positioned to meet our 2024 goals, with continued revenue growth and margin expansion across all markets. Our results demonstrate the resilience of our business model and the strength of our brands in Mexico and Peru, reinforcing our commitment to driving long-term value for all stakeholders.”

1 Organic constant currency results exclude the period-over-period impact from currency fluctuations, acquisitions and divestitures.

Third Quarter 2024 Results

For the third quarter of 2024, revenue on a reported basis was $368.6 million, an increase of $7.1 million, or 2%, compared to the third quarter of 2023. On an organic constant currency basis, revenue increased 9%. Operating income for the third quarter of 2024 was $72.0 million, compared to $58.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of $13.3 million. Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $85.3 million, compared to net income of $36.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The increase in net income was due to a discrete tax benefit recorded during the third quarter of 2024 of approximately $37.9 million as well as an increase in operating income. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2024 were $0.56.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $91.4 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $78.4 million for the third quarter of 2023.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Results

New enrollments for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 increased 4%, compared to new enrollment activity for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, and total enrollments were up 5% compared to the prior-year period. New and total enrollments in Peru increased 4% and 3%, respectively, compared to the prior-year period. New and total enrollments in Mexico were up 4% and 7%, respectively, compared to the prior-year period.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2024, revenue on a reported basis was $1,143.2 million, an increase of $68.3 million, or 6%, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2023. On an organic constant currency basis, revenue increased 6%. Operating income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $249.8 million, compared to $228.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $21.0 million. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $202.8 million, compared to net income of $65.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The increase in net income was mainly driven by the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on intercompany balances compared to the 2023 period, as well as higher operating income and a discrete tax benefit recorded during the nine months ended September 30, 2024. Basic and diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were $1.31.

Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was $308.9 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $287.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Laureate has a strong balance sheet position. As of September 30, 2024, Laureate had $134.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and gross debt of $154.8 million. Accordingly, net debt was $20.4 million as of September 30, 2024.

During the third quarter of 2024, the $100 million repurchase program that had previously been announced in February 2024 was completed. On September 13, 2024, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had approved a new stock repurchase program to acquire up to $100 million of the Company's common stock. The Company intends to finance the repurchases with free cash flow, excess cash and liquidity on-hand, including available capacity under its Revolving Credit Facility.

As of September 30, 2024, Laureate had 150.7 million total shares outstanding.

Outlook for Fiscal 2024

Laureate is increasing its full-year constant currency outlook and adjusting its as-reported guidance to reflect more recent foreign currency rates, impacted by recent volatility in the Mexican peso.

Based on the current foreign exchange spot rates2, Laureate now expects its full-year 2024 results to be as follows:



Total enrollments are expected to be approximately 470,000 students, reflecting growth of approximately 5% versus 2023;

Revenues are now expected to be in the range of $1,551 million to $1,556 million, reflecting growth of 5% on an as-reported basis and 7% on an organic constant currency basis versus 2023; and Adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $447 million to $451 million, reflecting growth of 7%-8% on an as-reported basis and 9%-10% on an organic constant currency basis versus 2023.



Reconciliations of forward-looking non-GAAP measures, specifically the 2024 Adjusted EBITDA outlook, to the relevant forward-looking GAAP measures are not being provided, as Laureate does not currently have sufficient data to accurately estimate the variables and individual adjustments for such outlooks and reconciliations. Due to this uncertainty, the Company cannot reconcile projected Adjusted EBITDA to projected net income without unreasonable effort.

Please see the“Forward-Looking Statements” section in this release for a discussion of certain risks related to this outlook.

Conference Call

2 Based on actual FX rates for January-October 2024, and current spot FX rates (local currency per U.S. Dollar) of MXN 20.20 and PEN 3.77 for November 2024 - December 2024. FX impact may change based on fluctuations in currency rates in future periods.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 450,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit. Learn more at laureate.net.

Key Metrics and Financial Tables

(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts, and may not sum due to rounding)

New and Total Enrollments by segment