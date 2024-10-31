Africa Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: Detailed Analysis Of 116 Existing And 51 Upcoming Data Centers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Nigeria dominates Africa's upcoming data center with almost 35% of the total power capacity. Some of the emerging data center locations are Morocco and Kenya. Almost 80% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around South Africa and Nigeria.

Teraco is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Vantage Data Centers and Africa Data Centers. Upcoming data center capacity in Africa is over 800 MW on full build, which is more than 2x the region's current capacity.

Key Market Highlights:

This database (Excel) product covers the Africa data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:



Detailed Analysis of 116 existing data centers

Detailed Analysis of 51 upcoming data centers

Countries covered: Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda.

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (2024)

Future capacity additions (2024-2028)

Retail Colocation Pricing



Quarter Rack (1/4)



Half Rack Cabinets (1/2)

Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing

Existing Data Centers (116 Facilities):



Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (Etix Casablanca #1 or DC1.)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy

Upcoming Data Centers (51 Facilities):



Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening

Target Audience:



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



About the Database

Scope & Assumptions

Definitions

Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing Data Center Database

Upcoming Data Center Facility

Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio

Investors/Operators Covered



21 Century technologies

Africa Data Centres

Airtel Africa (Nxtra)

Angola Cables

Business Connexion

CipherWave

CityNet Telecom

Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)

Cloudoon

CWG PLC

Digital Parks Africa

Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion)

ECC Solutions

EcoCloud-G42

EgyptNetwork

Equinix

Etisalat

Etix Everywhere (Orange)

Excelsimo Networks

Global Broadband Solutions

GPX Global Systems

Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers

Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Solutions ZA (Dimesionsion Data part of NTT)

inwi

ipNX

IXAfrica

Kasi Cloud

Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group

Maroc Telecom

Medallion Communications (Digital Realty)

Medasys

MSTelecom

MTN

Multipla

N+One Datacenters

NTT & Dimesnsion Data

Onix Data Centres (African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM))

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Orange Business Services

PAIX

Paratus

Rack Centre

Raxio Group

Raya Data Center

Safaricom

Telecom Egypt

Telekom Kenya

Teraco

Vantage Data Centers Vodacom Business

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900