Africa Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2024-2028: Detailed Analysis Of 116 Existing And 51 Upcoming Data Centers
Nigeria dominates Africa's upcoming data center market with almost 35% of the total power capacity. Some of the emerging data center locations are Morocco and Kenya. Almost 80% of the existing Rack capacity is concentrated around South Africa and Nigeria.
Teraco is the largest data center Operator in the region, followed by Vantage Data Centers and Africa Data Centers. Upcoming data center capacity in Africa is over 800 MW on full build, which is more than 2x the region's current capacity.
Key Market Highlights:
This database (Excel) product covers the Africa data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 116 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 51 upcoming data centers Countries covered: Angola, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Egypt, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2024) Future capacity additions (2024-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (116 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name i.e., (Etix Casablanca #1 or DC1.) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (51 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Investors/Operators Covered
21 Century technologies Africa Data Centres Airtel Africa (Nxtra) Angola Cables Business Connexion CipherWave CityNet Telecom Cloud Exchange (DimensionData) Cloudoon CWG PLC Digital Parks Africa Digital Realty & Pembani Remgro's (Medallion) ECC Solutions EcoCloud-G42 EgyptNetwork Equinix Etisalat Etix Everywhere (Orange) Excelsimo Networks Global Broadband Solutions GPX Global Systems Gulf Data Hub + Elsewedy Data Centers Internet Initiative Japan Internet Solutions ZA (Dimesionsion Data part of NTT) inwi ipNX IXAfrica Kasi Cloud Khazna Data Centers + Benya Group Maroc Telecom Medallion Communications (Digital Realty) Medasys MSTelecom MTN Multipla N+One Datacenters NTT & Dimesnsion Data Onix Data Centres (African Infrastructure Investment Managers (AIIM)) Open Access Data Centres (OADC) Orange Business Services PAIX Paratus Rack Centre Raxio Group Raya Data Center Safaricom Telecom Egypt Telekom Kenya Teraco Vantage Data Centers Vodacom Business
