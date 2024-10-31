Canadian government makes serious accusations against Indian Home Minister Amit Shah

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Canadian made serious accusations against Indian Home Amit Shah, a close confidant of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming his involvement in efforts to target Sikh separatists within Canadian borders. These allegations have emerged amid escalating tensions between Canada and India, particularly following the recent assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in Canada, an event that Canada contends underscores India's meddling in its domestic affairs.



A report from the Washington Post details that Canadian officials have accused Shah—considered a key figure in Modi's government—of spearheading a campaign of violence and intimidation against Sikh separatists living in Canada. During a parliamentary session, Deputy Foreign Minister David Morrison confirmed that he was the source of this information reported in the media.



In light of these allegations, neither the Indian embassy in Ottawa nor India's foreign ministry has offered an immediate response. The Indian home ministry has redirected inquiries to the foreign ministry for comment. Indian government sources have noted that Canada has raised these allegations with New Delhi since October 2023, but the Indian government has vehemently rejected these claims, describing them as weak and lacking credible evidence.



The historical conflict between India and Sikh separatists dates back to the 1980s and 1990s, a period marked by violent uprisings that resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people, who sought to establish a separate Sikh state known as Khalistan. The Indian government views Sikh separatists as a significant threat to its national security, categorizing them as "terrorists."



As these events unfold, the diplomatic relationship between Canada and India continues to be fraught with tension, revealing the complexities of international relations amid deep-seated historical issues and current geopolitical conflicts.

