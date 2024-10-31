Keeper Security Appoints Takanori Nishiyama As Senior Vice President Of APAC Sales And Country Manager Japan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nishiyama joins Keeper after a decade of experience at VMware, advancing Keeper's mission to empower organisations with industry-leading cybersecurity solutions

- Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper SecurityLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, passkeys, privileged access, secrets, and remote connections, is pleased to announce the appointment of Takanori Nishiyama as Senior Vice President of Asia-Pacific (APAC) Sales and Country Manager for Japan. Nishiyama brings over a decade of leadership experience from VMware, where he successfully led the End User Computing (EUC) business across APAC and Japan.In his previous role as Senior Director at VMware, Nishiyama drove sales growth in the EUC division. Nishiyama also contributed to high-growth initiatives at Red Hat and EMC, demonstrating a strong track record in advancing businesses across the hardware, software and SaaS sectors.Nishiyama's appointment comes as Keeper continues to expand its presence in the APAC region, following the opening of its APAC headquarters in 2023, located in the Prime Terrace KAMIYACHO building in Minato's Toranomon district of Tokyo.“We are thrilled to welcome Nishiyama-san to the Keeper team,” said Darren Guccione, CEO and Co-founder, Keeper Security.“His deep expertise of the industry and the APAC market will be instrumental in driving our mission to offer advanced Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions that simplify security management compared to traditional PAM systems. His leadership will strengthen our position as a trusted cybersecurity leader in the region.”“It is concerning that only 29% of Japanese respondents feel confident in their cybersecurity practices, particularly when it comes to password security and management. This statistic underscores the urgent need for more robust solutions in the region,” said Nishiyama.“Keeper is committed to empowering organisations in Japan, and throughout the region, with our advanced password and privileged access management solutions to ensure that their data, systems and customers are protected with the highest level of security.”According to Keeper's Fortifying Cyber Resilience: Insights Into Global Cybersecurity Practices report, only 29% of Japanese respondents expressed confidence in their cybersecurity practices, particularly in password security and management. Keeper aims to address the demand for fortified cybersecurity strategies, including password and privileged access management solutions, to keep customers, data and systems secure.About Keeper SecurityKeeper Security is transforming cybersecurity for people and organisations globally. Keeper's intuitive solutions are built with end-to-end encryption to protect every user, on every device, in every location. Our zero-trust privileged access management platform deploys in minutes and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by millions of individuals and thousands of organisations, Keeper is the leader for password, passkey and secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Learn how our zero-trust and zero-knowledge solutions defend against cyber threats at KeeperSecurity.

Charley Nash

Eskenzi PR

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.