Semiconductor Foundry Market To Cross USD 254 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 31, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semiconductor Foundry was valued at USD 120 billion in 2023 and is projected to be worth USD 254 billion by the end of 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

As data centers proliferate to support increased data processing and storage needs, there is a heightened demand for high-performance semiconductors. Also, the proliferation of IoT devices, which require semiconductors for connectivity and functionality, further boosts market demand. These trends underscore the growing need for advanced semiconductor manufacturing capabilities to support the expanding digital infrastructure and interconnected devices.

For instance, in February 2024, the Indian government approved Tata Electronics' plan to build a semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, in collaboration with Taiwan's Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation. This development highlights India's growing role in the semiconductor supply chain and suggests a strategic move to enhance global semiconductor production capacity. It may lead to a more balanced regional distribution of foundries, reduce supply chain risks, and foster innovation in the industry.

The semiconductor foundry market is divided based on technology node, application, wafer size, and region.

The 300mm wafer segment will undergo a notable upturn by 2032 due to its superior efficiency and cost-effectiveness compared to smaller wafer sizes. The larger wafer diameter allows for the production of more chips per wafer, reducing overall manufacturing costs and enhancing economies of scale. As semiconductor technology advances and demand for high-performance chips increases, the 300mm segment becomes increasingly vital. Its ability to support complex, high-density circuits drives its dominance in the market.

The semiconductor foundry market size from communication segment will secure a noteworthy market presence by 2032, attributed to the escalating demand for advanced electronic components in vehicles. Modern automobiles increasingly rely on semiconductors for functions such as autonomous driving, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), infotainment, and electric vehicle (EV) technologies. As the industry pushes towards smarter, more connected, and electrified vehicles, the need for high-performance and reliable semiconductor solutions intensifies. This growing reliance on sophisticated automotive electronics significantly contributes to the expansion of the market.

Asia Pacific semiconductor foundry market will record a remarkable CAGR during 2024 and 2032, propelled by its robust manufacturing infrastructure, significant investments in technology, and growing demand for electronics. The region is home to major semiconductor producers and a rapidly expanding electronics industry, which drives substantial growth in foundry services. Additionally, favorable government policies and increasing adoption of advanced technologies in countries like China, Taiwan, and South Korea further bolster the market. Asia Pacific's prominence and advancements make it a key contributor to the global market.

Semiconductor Foundry Market Players

Companies including Globalfoundries Inc., Intel Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd (Samsung Foundry), SMIC, Tower Semiconductor Ltd., TSMC Limited, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) are some firms working in semiconductor foundry industry.

The semiconductor foundry market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry with estimates & forecasts in terms of revenue (USD Billion) from 2018 to 2032, for the following segments:

Market, By Technology Node



7nm

10nm

14nm

22nm

28nm

40nm

65nm

90nm Others

Market, By Application



Consumer electronics

Communication

Automotive

Industrial Others

Market, By Wafer Size



200mm

300mm 450mm

