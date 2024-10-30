DEX.ORG Launches Long Awaited Trading Challenge And Airdrop Campaign

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trading Challenge:

DEX.ORG announced its trading challenge launch alongside hosting it on the domain. Now, you can create a wallet funded with 1E courtesy of the exchange for this airdrop campaign.









The trading challenge is simple:

Utilise to ape any launch or trade any token on Ethereum. The most profitable traders earn the most points. Gone bust? You can complete tasks and refer friends to maintain your position and own your share of DEX.

You can also utilise DEX's Mini app through T.me/DexDotBot if you would like to participate in the challenge without leaving telegram!

Upon $DEX TGE, Points from tasks, referrals and trading challenge performance will be converted into real $DEX rewards to the wallet created on our exchange. Be sure to save that seed phrase, it might be like losing the keys to a bitcoin wallet in 2012 if you haven't!

More on DEX itself:

DEX isn't just an exchange- it is a movement created after the failures of centralised finance. The launch has been long anticipated, with DEX adapting through new metas and times developing out the exchange on Solana and creating the Mini-App that currently hosts the trading challenge.

With such a strong SEO on DEX, investors have coined this the ( ' opportunity in decentralised finance. The trading challenge presents an opportunity for everybody, no matter their net worth or demographic to acquire an ownership in DEX and that just aligns with their ethos and vision.

Treat the trading challenge as a beta of the exchange, whilst keeping an eye on the telegram and X to see DEX's partners, ambassadors and important updates.

Socials & Point of Contact:

The trading challenge is hosted on whilst additional information can be found on

Follow our organisations X:

Important Updates can be found in the Telegram channel:

You can also access the aforementioned Mini-App with this link:

