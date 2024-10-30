U.S. Pawn Shops And Specialty Short-Term Financing Analytics Report 2024: Extensive Financial Benchmarks, Metrics And Revenue Forecasts To 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Pawn Shops and Specialty Short-Term Financing: Analytics, Extensive financial Benchmarks, Metrics and Revenue Forecasts to 2030" report from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The purpose of this report is to provide estimates of vital, industry-specific data, within the United States, with an emphasis on market sizing, industry growth, KPIs and metrics, along with summaries of top competitors. This includes unique 8-year histories and 8-year forward projections of market sizing. While other firms may publish industry-specific data and forecasts, we believe that such efforts produce limited and often inaccurate results.
Key Findings:
Pawn Shops and Specialty Short-Term Financing Industry (U.S.) to reach $706,947,655,842 by 2030. Pawn Shops and Specialty Short-Term Financing Industry (U.S.), including Average EBITDA, Operating Ratios and Sales per Employee.
Core Benefits to Customer:
Comprehensive overview of an industry financial results, ratios, vital statistics and metrics in one package Complete benchmarking of the industry and its top companies Deep industry and company financials
This Report Features:
Historical data Revenue forecasts, growth rates and CAGR Operating ratios Complete data for benchmarking a company to its industry and to specific leading companies Benchmarking this industry to all U.S. industries Deep profiles and financial histories/operating ratios for up to ten top U.S.-based companies
Designed to benefit:
Analysis and Financial Modeling Investment Professionals Lenders M&A Advisors Appraisers Consultants
Industry Summary:
Revenues historical through 2022 Revenues projected through 2030 Employee Count 2015-2022 Annual Growth Rate 2022 CAGR 2015 through 2022 CAGR 2022 through 2030 Top U.S. Companies
Employment and Establishments:
Number of Firms 2015-2022 Number of Establishments 2015-2022 Employees, 2015-2022 Average Annual Sales per Firm & per Establishment 2015-2022 Sales per Employee Average Annual Operating Ratios Revenue Compared to All Industries Expenses Compared to All Industries Profits & Income Taxes Compared to All Industries
Benchmarks
This Industry Compared to All Industries Comparison of Revenues, Profits and Taxes to All Industries Industry Results, Publicly-Held Companies (U.S.), Average for all Companies Industry Income Statement, Balance Sheet, Cash Flow Statement, 2015-2022
Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
In-Depth Profiles, Financial Reports, Ranks & Executive Lists for Top U.S.-Based Corporations Top Companies Ranked Market Capitalization Employees Revenue Net Income 3-Year Revenue Growth 3-Year Income Growth Return on Assets Return on Equity Return on Invested Capital
List of Leading Public and Private Companies:
Comparison of Individual Top Publicly-Held Companies to Industry Averages, 2022 Income Statements, Balance Sheets and Cash Flow Stat
Companies Profiled:
FirstCash Inc EZcorp Inc Princeton Capital
Key Topics Covered:
I. Introduction
Core Benefits to Customer:
Comprehensive overview of an industry's financial results, ratios and vital metrics in one package (U.S. data) Benchmarking of: Deep financials of each of the leading companies in the industry Multi-year financial averages for all companies in the industry This industry's financial ratios compared to all other industries. Historical revenues Enterprise population Multi-year employee count and sales per employee Current and forecast revenues and CAGR to 2030 Profiles of the industry's leading firms, with multi-year financial histories
II. Industry Description for this NAIC Code
Types of business activities
III. Industry Summary, Current Year (U.S. Data)
Revenues and CAGR 2022 Revenue forecast to 2030 with CAGR Historical revenues Historical CAGR Top U.S. companies, by revenues Employment within the industry, 2022 and historic
IV. Employment and Establishment Count (U.S. Data)
Number of firms and establishments, 2014-2022 Employees, 2014-2022, with growth rates Average annual sales per firm and per establishment, 2014-2022 Annual sales per employee, 2014-2022
V. This Industry's Financial Data, U.S., With Revenue Projections to 2030
A. Revenues, Historical and Projected
Historical revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2014-2022 Projected revenues & CAGR growth rates, 2022-2030
B. Average Annual Operating Ratio Estimates and Benchmarks for Current Year
Income items, expenses, profits and taxes as a percent of total revenues for this industry
C. This Industry Compared to All Industries, Benchmarks for Current Year
Comparison of revenues for this industry to total revenues for all industries Comparison of EBITDA, profits and income taxes for this industry to the same items in total for all industries
D. Table of Companies Used in Creating Industry Averages
Detailed, alphabetical listing of companies, with revenues, location, ticker symbol and exchange
E. Industry Results and Benchmarks for Publicly-Held Companies
Income statement averages, 2014-2022 All income statement items, including, cost of sales, SGA, R&D, salaries and wages, and EBITDA, with ratios Chart showing key expenses as a percent of revenues Balance sheet averages, 2014-2022 All items, including property plant and equipment, accumulated depreciation, goodwill, and long term debt, including ratios Cash flow averages, 2014-2018 All cash flow items
VI. Top Companies Profiled & Ranked
In-depth profiles, financial reports, ranks & executive lists for up to 10 top U.S.-based corporations
A. Top Companies Ranked for Key Items:
Approximate market capitalization Employees Revenues Net income 3-Year revenue growth rate 3-Year income growth rate Return on assets rate Return on equity rate Return on invested capital rate
B. Benchmarking of the Industry's Top Companies, to Each Other and to their Industry's Averages for All Metrics
Income statements, balance sheets and cash flow statements for each of the top companies compared to the industry's overall average
C. Corporate Profiles (Descriptions of the Top Companies Within the Industry, Including Executive Listings and Multi-Year Financial Results)
Contact information, executive lists Business descriptions Key financial data for 6 years Brands and divisions Top salaries Corporate culture Charts comparing revenues vs. net income
VII. Appendix: Assumptions
U.S. GDP Growth and Forecasts, 2016-2030
VIII. Data Description and Sources
