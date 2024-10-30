Grubhub Adds New Category To Its Marketplace With Petsmart Partnership

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PetSmart is the first pet supplies retailer available for Grubhub delivery with more than 1,400 locations on Grubhub across the country

Grubhub announced today that it is partnering with

PetSmart to bring the leading pet retailer's inventory of pet supplies, foods, supplements, habitats, accessories and more to the Grubhub Marketplace. PetSmart is Grubhub's first pet retail partner, marking Grubhub's expansion beyond restaurants, convenience and grocery.

More than 14,000 items are available for delivery from more than 1,400

PetSmart locations on Grubhub in all 50 states. Customers can choose from premium pet food, treats, toys and apparel, available for on-demand delivery. With more than half of millennials and Generation Z consumers using online channels to purchase products for their pets, the addition of PetSmart is a natural extension of the Grubhub Marketplace and builds on Grubhub's recent grocery and convenience partnerships with Albertsons, CVS and Mercato.* PetSmart is also available as a part of

Grubhub+ , Grubhub's loyalty program that provides access to unlimited $0 delivery fees on eligible orders, making it even easier and more affordable for customers to treat their pets.**

"Now with

PetSmart, we're giving our customers the ultimate convenience of getting more of what they want delivered right to their door," said Craig Whitmer, vice president of new verticals at Grubhub. "Americans are investing in their pets more than ever, and I'm thrilled that customers can cater to their pets' needs where they already order their favorite meals, grocery and convenience items."

Grubhub's partnership with PetSmart is just in time for Halloween and the winter holiday season, when many people look for opportunities to include their pets in festivities. The vast majority of consumers consider their pet to be a part of the family, with more than half buying their pet a birthday or holiday present and nearly a quarter dressing their pet up for holidays or events.*** To join in the celebration, Grubhub is offering customers $10 off delivery orders of $40 or more for up to 10 orders from now until Dec. 31.****

Grubhub is part of

Just Eat Takeaway

(LSE: JET, AMS: TKWY), and is a leading U.S. food ordering and delivery marketplace. Dedicated to connecting diners with the food they love from their favorite local restaurants, Grubhub elevates food ordering through innovative restaurant technology, easy-to-use platforms, and an improved delivery experience. Grubhub features 375,000 merchants in over 4,000 U.S. cities.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading pet retailer offering products, services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so together they can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates nearly 1,700 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. We provide a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day CampTM and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated over 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

Statista: U.S., December 2023

Discount is automatically applied at checkout. Terms and fees apply. See app for details.

