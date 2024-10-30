Delta Air Lines Announces Webcast For 2024 Investor Day

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ATLANTA, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL ) will hold a webcast for its 2024 Investor Day at 8:30 a.m. ET, Wednesday, November 20, 2024.

A live webcast of this event will be available at href="" rel="nofollow" delt and an replay will be available shortly after the webcast is complete.

SOURCE Delta Air Lines

