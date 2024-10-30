Pakistan criticizes Israel's dismantle of UNRWA operations

(MENAFN) Pakistan has issued a strong condemnation of Israel's recent actions aimed at dismantling the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). A statement from the of Foreign Affairs released on Tuesday evening described this move as another violation of international law and the principles outlined in the UN Charter. The ministry underscored that obstructing UNRWA's ability to perform its essential duties exemplifies Israel's ongoing campaign to obstruct crucial humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people.



In its statement, Pakistan urged the international community, particularly the United Nations Security Council, to hold Israel accountable for its actions and to uphold UNRWA's mandate as established by UN General Assembly Resolution 302 (IV) of 1949. The ministry stressed that Israel's efforts represent a deliberate tactic to deny necessary assistance to the Palestinian population, particularly those residing in Gaza, which is currently facing a severe humanitarian crisis.



Pakistan's call for action comes in light of the dire circumstances facing Palestinians, where the lack of humanitarian aid has exacerbated the suffering of many. The ministry reiterated its demand for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing the urgent need for continuous humanitarian assistance to alleviate the hardships endured by the affected population.



Earlier on Monday, the Israeli parliament, known as the Knesset, enacted a law that prohibits UNRWA from operating within Israel, further intensifying concerns about the humanitarian implications of such legislative measures. Pakistan's response highlights the need for global solidarity and action to ensure the protection of human rights and humanitarian aid for those in distress.

