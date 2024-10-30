Nelly's Apple Bottoms Brand Reimagined In 2024 Looking Delicious - Redefined Fashion For Woman Of All Shapes And Sizes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ST. LOUIS/ NEW YORK/ LA, MO, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Apple Bottoms Reimagined: Nelly 's Iconic Brand That Redefined Fashion for Woman of All Shapes and Sizes Returns in 2024 Looking Delicious!

Apple Bottoms, the fashion brand that revolutionized denim by catering to women of all shapes and sizes, celebrating confidence in their individuality and offering inclusivity, is making a powerful and highly anticipated return in 2024. Originally launched in 2002, Apple Bottoms became a fashion sensation by offering a denim line specifically designed to celebrate and embrace curvier figures-breaking away from industry norms and pioneering a new genre of fashion. The line included a shape-wear like stretch that hugged the curves highlighting everyone's“assets.”

Now, more than two decades later, Apple Bottoms is back, ready to reintroduce itself with a fresh, modern take for today's empowered woman. While embracing the fits that made it famous, new technology marries high-quality denim with form fitting stretch that lifts and shapes, accentuating everyone's curves.

“ We're back! Our goal as a brand remains the same: celebrating ALL woman all shapes and sizes. We have amazing new styles and are ready to shake the fashion world again” Nelly

Created and founded by Grammy Award-winning artist and entrepreneur- Nelly, Apple Bottoms debuted at a time when the fashion industry largely ignored women with curvier body types. While most brands followed a narrow standard of beauty, Apple Bottoms became a bold, unapologetic force that challenged the status quo. It was one of the first brands to openly celebrate women of all sizes, reshaping not just denim but the entire conversation around fashion and body positivity.

“In 2002, Apple Bottoms wasn't just a brand-it was a movement,” said publicist Juliette Harris, who handled the publicity for the brand launch in 2002,“Nelly wanted to create jeans that would fit and flatter real women-women who couldn't find clothes that embraced their curves in a stylish way. He combined that with hip hop flair and Apple Bottoms took off from a global model search and Oprah wearing them on her Favorite Things!” The message was clear: all women, no matter their size, deserved to feel confident and sexy in their clothes. Today, that mission remains just as important as it was then.

From its inception, Apple Bottoms stood out for its dedication to inclusivity, fashion, and fit. At a time when the fashion world lacked diversity in its designs and marketing, Apple Bottoms made it a point to design jeans that accentuated and celebrated curves, setting the standard for what body-positive fashion could be. The brand offered a range of sizes that catered to women who were often overlooked by mainstream fashion labels, empowering them to embrace their individuality, while not sacrificing style.

Apple Bottoms didn't just introduce a new fit-it sparked a cultural shift. With celebrity endorsements and a fan base that included women of all backgrounds, the brand's popularity soared. More importantly, it started a crucial conversation about body image leading the way for the more inclusive fashion industry we see today.

2024 Relaunch: Modern Innovation and Fashion Meets Timeless Values

As Apple Bottoms prepares to relaunch in 2024, the brand remains committed to its founding principles of body positivity, inclusivity, fashion, and style. The new collection will not only bring back the signature denim line but also introduce a wider range of apparel, accessories, and activewear designed for every woman.

“Our goal is to continue the Apple Bottoms legacy of empowering women through fashion, and building on that promise of a consistent experience each time someone put them on.” President, Michael Saunders added.“We're still about celebrating curves, but we're also about inclusivity -whether it's size, style, or culture. We have updated the style that appeals to hip hop and country fans as well as nostalgic fans alike. Apple Bottoms is more than just a fashion label; it's a beloved brand that represents confidence, authenticity, and empowerment.”

What to Expect from the Apple Bottoms Relaunch:

- inclusive Size Range: True to its heritage, the brand will continue to offer designs that cater to a diverse range of body types, ensuring that no woman is left out.

- Modern Style Meets Classic Curves: Fans of the original line will be excited to see return to the signature fits they love, updated with contemporary trends for a fresh, modern feel.

-Updated technology: we were first to market with shape-fitting stretch in denim, 20 years later we have even better technology to accentuate shape.

The newly reimagined Apple Bottoms will officially launch November 4, 2024 and will be available through the brand's website. Pre-orders will be available late October. Join us as we celebrate the return of an iconic brand that changed the fashion game and continues to inspire confidence in women everywhere.

About Apple Bottoms

Launched in 2002 by rapper and entrepreneur Nelly, Apple Bottoms was one of the first fashion brands to embrace inclusivity, offering stylish denim designed specifically to celebrate women's curves. By prioritizing body positivity and empowering women of all sizes, Apple Bottoms quickly became a cultural icon. In 2024, the brand returns with a renewed focus on inclusivity, sustainability, and modern style.

