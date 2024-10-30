SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership With Slot Machines Unlimited To Support Global Distribution Of Slot Machines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Slot Machines Unlimited

This partnership will support Slot Machines Unlimited's growing international presence in Central and South America, Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean.

- Stephen Crystal - Founder & CEO, SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SCCG Management, a leading global gaming advisory and consulting firm , is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Slot Machines Unlimited , a premier provider of refurbished slot machines and gaming equipment. This partnership marks a key milestone in our continued efforts to deliver top-tier gaming products and solutions to operators worldwide .

Founded in 1999, Slot Machines Unlimited has over 25 years of experience in providing high-quality, refurbished slot machines, casino equipment, and accessories to gaming establishments across the United States and internationally. This partnership will support Slot Machines Unlimited's growing international presence in Central and South America, Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean, offering an enhanced level of service, expertise, and product distribution.

Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, commented:

“We are excited to partner with Slot Machines Unlimited, a company with a stellar track record for delivering value and reliability to gaming operators. Their commitment to quality and customer satisfaction aligns perfectly with SCCG's mission to drive growth and innovation across the global gaming ecosystem. Together, we will expand their international reach and provide world-class solutions to gaming operators looking for premium gaming products.”

The partnership between SCCG Management and Slot Machines Unlimited leverages both companies' strengths: Slot Machines Unlimited's expertise in refurbished gaming equipment and SCCG's deep industry insight, global network, and strategic growth capabilities. The collaboration will enhance Slot Machines Unlimited's international sales and service operations, ensuring gaming establishments worldwide have access to high-quality slot machines and support.

Chris Day, President and Co-owner of Slot Machines Unlimited, expressed his excitement:

“Partnering with gaming legend Stephen Crystal will open exciting new doors for our company. We do business a little bit differently than some in the used gaming industry, which is why I believe we are the best fit for SCCG. Our growth has been unmatched in the used gaming side for machine refurbishment and resale.”

This partnership solidifies SCCG Management's position as a leading force in the gaming industry, continuing to align with best-in-class partners to offer the most comprehensive suite of services to gaming operators around the globe.

About Slot Machines Unlimited

Founded in 1999, Slot Machines Unlimited is a family-owned business specializing in providing refurbished slot machines, casino equipment, and accessories to gaming establishments worldwide. With over 25 years of experience, the company is known for its focus on quality and customer satisfaction, with a growing presence in Central and South America, Asia, Africa, and the Caribbean.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.



