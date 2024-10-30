From Paris to New York: DXB Live Solidifies Global Footprint with Cutting-Edge Event Solutions

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 29 October 2024:

DXB Live, the integrated event management and experiential agency of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), continues to strengthen its international presence by delivering innovative event solutions for world-class events worldwide.

With operations in major cities including Paris, London, Milan, Barcelona, Singapore, and New York, DXB Live is reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leader in the global events sector. This year alone, the agency has successfully designed and built over 40 exhibition stands across 13 cities, covering a total of 50,000 square feet of exhibition space. Recent highlights include the construction of 12 stands in 10 cities such as Toulouse, Paris, London, Dortmund - during September and October.

Khalid Al Hammadi, Senior Vice President of DXB Live, stated: "Our ongoing expansion into international markets reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional event experiences that showcase Dubai’s spirit of innovation and excellence. Through large-scale projects and strategic collaborations in key global cities, we are redefining event management at a global stage and demonstrating the breadth of expertise that DXB Live brings to the industry.”. Since its inception, DXB Live has provided its services for participants in numerous international events across France, Germany, Italy, the United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, India, China, South Korea and others. Notably, this October, DXB Live designed and built the NASA pavilion at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Milan for the fourth time in a row, alongside pavilions for the UAE Space Agency and the Indian Space Research Organisation.

DXB Live also offered integrated services to GITEX Africa held in Marrakesh last May, in addition to designing and constructing more than 10 large exhibition stands at the exhibition. It has also built 14 stands at 7 events in Saudi Arabia including the LEAP conference, Saudi Food and Saudi Food Manufacturing exhibitions held in Riyadh, the International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) held in Dammam last March, and the Construction Technology ConFeX KSA held in Riyadh this October. DXB Live has previously participated in leading exhibitions to promote its brand in Germany, Spain and the United States of America. In the upcoming period, it will continue to provide its cutting-edge services at key global and regional events.





