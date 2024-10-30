عربي


Study Shows You’Re Not Alone In Feeling Anxious About The Election


By Talker Research NEWS COPY If you're feeling on edge during this election cycle, you're far from alone. More than 60% of survey respondents stated that their mental health has either been slightly, moderately or significantly negatively impacted by the upcoming election. In fact, 46% reported feelings of anxiety, 37% felt stress and 31% experienced [...]

