Study Shows You’Re Not Alone In Feeling Anxious About The Election
Date
10/30/2024 5:24:37 AM
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)
By Talker Research NEWS COPY If you're feeling on edge during this election cycle, you're far from alone. More than 60% of survey respondents stated that their mental health has either been slightly, moderately or significantly negatively impacted by the upcoming election. In fact, 46% reported feelings of anxiety, 37% felt stress and 31% experienced [...]
MENAFN30102024003911003267ID1108832717
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.