US Says It Welcomes Any Reduction In Tension Along India-China Border

“We are closely following the developments (between India and China). We understand that both countries have taken initial steps to withdraw from friction points along the Line of Actual Control. We welcome any reduction in tensions along the border,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news on Tuesday.

Responding to a question, Miller said that the US has played no role in this.

“We have talked to our Indian partners and been briefed on it, but we did not play any role in this resolution,” Miller said.

