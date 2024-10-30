عربي


US Says It Welcomes Any Reduction In Tension Along India-China Border

10/30/2024 5:09:33 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Washington- The United States has said that it welcomes any reduction in tension along the India-China border and noted that it has been briefed by New Delhi in this regard.

“We are closely following the developments (between India and China). We understand that both countries have taken initial steps to withdraw troops from friction points along the Line of Actual Control. We welcome any reduction in tensions along the border,” State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters at his daily news conference on Tuesday.

Responding to a question, Miller said that the US has played no role in this.

“We have talked to our Indian partners and been briefed on it, but we did not play any role in this resolution,” Miller said.

Kashmir Observer

