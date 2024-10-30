ICMEI Bids Farewell To Myanmar Ambassador H.E. U Moe Kyaw Aung With Deep Gratitude For Cultural Contributions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A heartfelt farewell was extended to H.E. U Moe Kyaw Aung, the esteemed Ambassador of Myanmar to India, during a special event hosted at Hotel Radisson Blu. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of and Entertainment (ICMEI), expressed warm words of appreciation, saying,“Farewell, my talented friend! Your future colleagues are fortunate to have you, and we will sorely miss your invaluable contributions here in India.”



The event, organized by Gaurav Gupta, President of the Global Trade and Technology Council of India (GTTCI), gathered diplomats, ambassadors, and prominent figures from various sectors to celebrate the ambassador's impactful tenure. H.E. U Moe Kyaw Aung, who has been a staunch advocate of fostering cultural diplomacy between India and Myanmar, was recognized for his unwavering commitment to enhancing bilateral relations between the two nations.



One of the most notable accomplishments during his time as Ambassador was the creation of the Indo-Myanmar Film and Cultural Forum, a pioneering initiative under ICMEI. This forum has been instrumental in promoting rich cultural exchanges, film collaborations, and other artistic endeavors between the two countries. Dr. Marwah commended the Ambassador for his visionary approach, stating,“The Indo-Myanmar Film and Cultural Forum stands as a testament to your dedication to building bridges between our nations through art and culture.”



