SIL's Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® 63Ah 8S2P Battery Selected By Parsons For USSF Space Flight System Application

33.6Vdc @ 63Ah Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack Battery

SANTA MARIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Space Information Laboratories (SIL) is thrilled to announce that Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) has selected its advanced Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® 63Ah 8S2P battery for a U.S. Space Force (USSF) space flight system application. This collaboration underscores SIL's position as a leading provider of high-end battery technology and engineering solutions for critical defense and space programs.

SIL, renowned for its innovative Li-Ion Polymer FTS, avionics, telemetry batteries, and autonomous flight termination systems, first space-qualified its Intelli-Pack® battery technology in 2013. Since then, this technology has achieved 100 percent mission success across various Department of Defense (DoD) missile programs, commercial space launch vehicles, and spacecraft.

The design, manufacturing, and space qualification of these advanced batteries are performed at SIL's headquarters in Santa Maria, California. The contract with Parsons, valued at approximately $800,000, includes both Engineering Development Units (EDU) and flight unit battery deliveries.

SIL is extremely proud to be the first company to Range Safety Space Qualify Li-Ion Polymer FTS, avionics, and telemetry battery technology and to have flown it successfully in the space industry. Our Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® battery technology not only saves significant space and weight but also features an internal smart Battery Management System (BMS) Class III PCBA that protects, balances and monitors every cell, ensuring high reliability and safety.

Based in Santa Maria, California, near Vandenberg SFB, Space Information Laboratories (SIL) is a world-class small business specializing in innovative technologies and solutions for mission-critical programs. Serving U.S. government agencies such as the MDA, NAVAIR, USAF, DARPA, and the commercial space industry, SIL's expertise includes the development and production of Li-Ion Polymer Intelli-Pack® FTS, avionics and telemetry batteries, Intelli-Avionics®, VBITS GPS Tracking and Autonomous Flight Termination System, and Space Based Range systems for aerospace vehicles. SIL is AS9100D Quality Management System certified, ensuring the highest standards in design, manufacturing, and testing of flight units.

For more information about SIL, visit .

