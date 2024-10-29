Bota Systems Opens Demo Center At Heidenhain Facility Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Bota Systems opens demo center at Heidenhain facility

Bota Systems , a developer of multi-axis force-torque sensors, has opened its own Customer Experience Center at Heidenhain's Connect Innovation Hub in Fremont, California.

The new center will showcase Bota Systems' complete portfolio of force-torque sensors alongside a Mecademic robot demonstrating cutting-edge applications.

Visitors will experience firsthand how these sensors can optimize robotic performance in a range of industrial settings.

Heidenhain's Connect Manufacturing Innovation Hub, spanning 12,000 square feet, was inaugurated earlier this year as a space dedicated to fostering collaboration and advancing motion control technologies.

Heidenhain is promoting the co-use of the facility with OEI/OEM partners for collaborative projects and demonstration space in the Bay Area. Further expansion of the Connect Hub infrastructure is planned at their Schaumburg, Illinois facility in early 2025.

David Doyle, president and CEO of Heidenhain, says:“Bota Systems embodies the type of forward-thinking, innovative companies we are excited to partner with at the Connect Hub. Their force-torque sensors enhance robotic sensing where force control matters.”

Klajd Lika, CEO and co-founder at Bota Systems, says:“We're delighted to work with Heidenhain, one of the true leading lights in automation and robotics, and I look forward to seeing our partnership develop.”

Force-torque sensors, critical for modern robotics, measure the forces and torques applied to their surface, enabling robots to perform complex interaction tasks with precision and adaptability.

These real-time feedback sensors are key to enhancing robotic dexterity and safety.