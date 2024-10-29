Cancer Awareness, Book Launch Held

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In a tribute to Pink October, the arm of Turiqa hosted an event to raise breast cancer awareness. The high tea celebrated the launch of Ruby Kapoor's book, which focuses on life, resilience, and the crucial message of cancer awareness, prevention, and early detection.

The event brought together a diverse group of guests, including professionals, cancer survivors, and community members and showcased exclusive collections from prominent local brands.

“We are proud to have brought together such powerful voices and brands to support this cause,” said Ruby Kapoor. Among the sponsors of the event were Nassem Health Care, Kiko, Wellcare Pharmacy, Lle Da Re, Plaza Hollandi, Favori, Snoonu, and Pearl Dermatology.

