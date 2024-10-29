عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Patentplus Inventor Develops Hairstyling Clippers With Modified Guards (PPK-115)


10/29/2024 2:01:29 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been a cosmetologist for over 40 years. I thought there could be a better design for clippers," said an inventor, from Romulus,
Mich., "so I invented the Nibas 21st Century Clippers. My adjustable design eliminates the need to fuss with removing and attaching guards."

Continue Reading

PatentPlus (PRNewsfoto/PatentPlus)

The invention provides an improved design for clippers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to change or fuss with the guards. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and versatile design that is easy to use and operate so it is ideal for professional hairstylists, barbers, and home consumers for use with adults, children, and pets

The Nibas 21st Century Clippers are currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE PatentPlus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN29102024003732001241ID1108830194


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search