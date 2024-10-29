Patentplus Inventor Develops Hairstyling Clippers With Modified Guards (PPK-115)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been a cosmetologist for over 40 years. I thought there could be a better design for clippers," said an inventor, from Romulus,

Mich., "so I invented the Nibas 21st Century Clippers. My adjustable design eliminates the need to fuss with removing and attaching guards."

PatentPlus (PRNewsfoto/PatentPlus)

Continue Reading

The invention provides an improved design for clippers. In doing so, it eliminates the need to change or fuss with the guards. As a result, it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical and versatile design that is easy to use and operate so it is ideal for professional hairstylists, barbers, and home consumers for use with adults, children, and pets

The Nibas 21st Century Clippers are currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .

SOURCE PatentPlus

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED