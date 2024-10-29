Oceanair FCU Partners With Nook To Implement New Niche Experience

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Nook's relationship model is designed to deliver valuable guidance and educational resources through digital channels and personalized interactions.

Nook, a pioneer of niche experiences, is excited to announce OceanAir Federal Credit Union (Oxnard, CA) has signed an agreement to implement Nook's Niche Experience Platform to enhance the member experience.

"At OceanAir, we are committed to continuously enhancing our member experience," said Daniel Bednar, Chief Strategy Officer at OceanAir Federal Credit Union. "This collaboration with Nook marks a new era of digital engagement, allowing us to deliver customized content and services that support our members' interests. Implementing Nook's Niche Experience Platform positions us at the forefront of innovation within the credit union space and reflects our ongoing mission to be a trusted financial partner.”

In rebranding from CBC Federal Credit Union in August 2024, OceanAir was motivated to remain relevant in an ever-changing financial landscape, ensuring a welcoming atmosphere for its diverse membership. With Nook, OceanAir now offers members in the 50-plus age demographic access to the OceanAir | Living50+ Niche Experience, providing frequent lifestyle content relevant to their daily lives. Nook's relationship banking model takes a member-first approach, designed to deliver valuable guidance, intuitive digital tools, and educational resources through digital channels and personalized interactions.

“OceanAir's reputation for being innovative and forward-thinking make them an ideal partner for us,” said Austin Wentzlaff, Co-Founder & CEO of Nook. "Together, we're setting a new standard for how credit unions can engage with members, offering tailored tools and resources that support their daily lives while elevating OceanAir's forward-thinking brand.”

About Nook

Nook is a fintech offering a first-of-its-kind platform designed to empower credit unions to provide niche experiences to their members without the need for a new brand, website, or technology stack. Nook's Niche Experience Platform leverages a niche, lifestyle content approach to build focused communities around core member groups, building deep trust and loyalty. Incorporating lifestyle topics alongside financial content allows Nook to offer a fresh perspective, encouraging more frequent member engagement and enabling credit unions to“sell without selling” by allowing members to envision the practicality, relevance, and positive impact that credit union solutions have on their lives.

About OceanAir Federal Credit Union

OceanAir Federal Credit Union–recently rebranded from CBC Federal Credit Union–was established in March of 1952 by a small group of civilian employees working as civil engineers at the Construction Battalion Center (CBC) in Port Hueneme, California, to serve the savings and borrowing needs of the civil employees on base. They applied for and received approval for a Federal Credit Union charter and opened for business in April 1952. At the time CBC opened its doors, it had assets totaling around $500. The original location of CBC was an old World War II Quonset Hut, staffed by unpaid volunteers and open only during lunch hours. As the Credit Union expanded, it later broadened its field of membership to include active-duty military personnel and eventually to as many as 19 different Select Employee Groups. CBC Federal Credit Union expanded its field of membership in 1999 to include anyone who worked, lived, attended school, or worshiped in Ventura County. In 2021, CBC further expanded its field of membership to include anyone who participates in associations headquartered in Ventura County. Today, OceanAir Federal Credit Union has 4 branch locations throughout Ventura County with assets in excess of $800 million. The Credit Union offers a wide array of Home Loans, Lending, Wealth Management, Insurance Services, and Deposit products.

