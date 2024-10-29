Sciton Inc. Donates Skin CEOTM Event Proceeds To Support Hurricane Recovery Efforts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciton, Inc., a leader in medical and aesthetic laser technologies, announced during its Skin CEOTM event in Nashville, TN, on October 19-20, 2024, that all ticket sales from the event would be donated to support hurricane relief efforts. The proceeds will directly benefit Sciton customers impacted by recent hurricanes in Florida and other affected regions. Sciton has also pledged to match every dollar raised, doubling the total contribution to aid in the rebuilding of these communities.

"At Sciton, we're committed to supporting our customers through both successes and challenges," said Aaron Burton, CEO of Sciton. "Guided by our founding principle, 'Do the right thing,' this donation reflects our dedication to standing by our Sciton Family in times of need."

In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical aesthetic technologies, Sciton remains dedicated to building lasting partnerships with its customers. By providing support that goes beyond products, the company underscores its mission to help customers thrive in all aspects of their businesses. As Sciton continues to expand, it remains focused on making a positive impact and improving lives globally.

For more information on Skin CEO, visit .

About Skin CEO

Sciton's Skin CEO is an immersive two-day event that explores the latest advancements in aesthetics and laser medicine. The event gathers top experts in the field for a dynamic blend of education, entertainment, and hands-on training. Aesthetic professionals leave equipped with both the clinical expertise and business acumen needed to elevate their careers and expand their practices.

About Sciton, Inc.

Sciton, Inc., headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is an employee-owned medical device company founded in 1997 by industry visionaries James Hobart, PhD, and Daniel K. Negus, PhD. Known for its commitment to high-quality laser and light solutions, Sciton's products serve a range of medical and aesthetic needs, including women's health, skin resurfacing, phototherapy, vascular and pigmentation lesions, scar revision, acne treatment, and hair reduction. Sciton's direct sales operate in over 10 countries, with a distribution network reaching 45+ countries worldwide, providing innovative solutions and setting new standards in medical and aesthetic excellence.

SOURCE Sciton, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED