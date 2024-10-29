Therapyroute's Launches Geo Match Enabled Couples Counselling Page To Simplify Finding Nearby Couples Counsellors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TherapyRoute

TherapyRoute instantly displays the nearest and most suitably specialised qualified experts to help people find local couples therapists easily.

- Vincenzo SinisiCAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TherapyRoute .com, a leading South African-born therapist directory and mental health resource, has launched an innovative feature to make finding local couples counselling faster, easier, and more accessible.Meeting the Challenge of Finding Specialized CounselingSearching for the right couples counsellor often requires time-intensive, manual, location-based searches that yield limited results. To make this easier, TherapyRoute uses geo-enabled technology to automatically list the nearest qualified psychologists and counsellors who provide couples counselling.TherapyRoute founder Enzo Sinisi says, "If you are looking for a couples counsellor, you are already dealing with enough. We want TherapyRoute to reduce people's stress and make finding the right therapist seamless and stress-free."How the Feature WorksVisitors to TherapyRoute from anywhere in South Africa can simply click here , visit the couples and marriage counselling page, and find a curated list of the nearest relationship experts ready to meet their needs.Unlike traditional directories, TherapyRoute's proximity-matching feature saves users time. It helps them connect with couples counsellors without the hassle of manually scanning through maps.This latest update underscores TherapyRoute's commitment to improving access and reducing barriers to mental health support, including for couples and families.Experience the New Feature TodayThe geo-enabled proximity-based couples counselling landing page is now live. Click here to try it yourself and find the right local counsellor for your relationship needs.

