Legacy On The Line: Hemant Soren, Ex-Jharkhand Cms And Their Kin In High-Stakes Battle For Power

(MENAFN- IANS) Ranchi, Oct 29 (IANS) Jharkhand, now around 25 years old as a state, has witnessed seven Chief Ministers, each leaving a unique mark. This Assembly election puts the legacy of all seven to the test -- current CM Hemant Soren, along with former CMs Babulal Marandi and Champai Soren -- are directly contesting, while the families of the other four former CMs are also in the fray, reflecting a multi-generational stake in the battleground Jharkhand.

Babulal Marandi, Jharkhand's first Chief and now head of the state BJP, faces the formidable challenge of reclaiming power for his party, which lost control in 2019. Marandi is contesting from his home turf in Dhanwar, Giridih, where he previously won as a candidate of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha, a party formed by himself.

This time, the opposition bloc, India, has fielded two candidates -- from Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and CPI (ML) against him -- making it a three-corner contest. Adding to the dynamics is a rebel BJP candidate, Niranjan Rai, a potential spoiler.

The elder statesman Shibu Soren, though less active these days due to age and health issues, remains a symbolic force for the JMM. His son, CM Hemant Soren, is vying for re-election, aiming to secure a second consecutive term for the ruling coalition which has never happened in Jharkhand's political history.

Hemant Soren is contesting from Barhait constituency, facing BJP candidate Gamaliel Hembrom, a former teacher and relatively new entrant in politics, adding an intriguing challenge to the race. Shibu Soren's other daughter-in-law Sita Soren has now moved away from the Soren family and this time contesting from Jamtara on a BJP ticket.

Former CM Champai Soren, with over four decades of experience, is also in the race but as a BJP candidate this time, after having left the JMM. He faces Ganesh Mahali, who has similarly switched allegiances from BJP to JMM. Meanwhile, Champai Soren's son, Babulal Soren, is contesting from Ghatsila, adding another layer to his father's political influence.

Other former CMs are also testing their influence through family members. Meera Munda, wife of Arjun Munda, Jharkhand's second CM, is running from Potka. Arjun Munda declined to fight elections but sought a ticket for his wife which was duly granted by the BJP.

Similarly, former CM Raghubar Das, now Odisha Governor, has his daughter-in-law Purnima Das Sahu contesting in his traditional stronghold, Jamshedpur East. The victory or loss here will be directly linked to the influence of Raghubar Das in the constituency.

Also, Madhu Koda, the state's only independent CM, backs his wife, Geeta Koda, who is running from Jaganathpur after his own bid failed to re-enter politics due to court restrictions. She is contesting on BJP ticket.

As these high-stakes battles unfold, the political fortunes of Jharkhand's ex-CMs and their families rest in the hands of the electorate, with outcomes poised to shape the future of Jharkhand's political landscape.