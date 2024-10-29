Retro Message App Expands Historical Film Library With Iconic Times Square Billboards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Historical Times Square billboards now included in retro message.
Experience Iconic 1940s and 50s Times Square Billboards with Retro Message's Immersive video Messaging
The addition of the Times Square billboards to the already Stellar Retro Message archival film clip library opens up a wealth of new options for innovative messaging that cuts through the mix.”
- Tom Rzonca, CCO Retro Message StudioSANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Retro Message Studio, creators of the popular Retro Message app, are excited to announce a new addition to their digital video library. Retro Message, known for blending vintage black-and-white footage with modern messaging, now features clips of historical billboards from Times Square in New York City during the 1940s and 50s. This update offers users a broader selection of classic content to create and share.
Why Message When You Can Retro Message?
“Dedicated to the early pioneers of filmmaking-and the filmmaker in all of us.” Retro Message emphasizes historical media. The app offers a vast library of video clips reflecting traditional filmmaking styles of the 1940s and 50s. Users personalize their messages by choosing a retro soundtrack, adding a famous movie one-liner, or writing their own text - all integrated into a short, engaging video. Retro Messages are sent via text, email, or any connected app, a memorable alternative to standard messaging.
Experience the Golden Age of American Billboard Advertising
This latest update introduces a mesmerizing "drive-through view" of Early American Billboard Advertising, highlighting iconic billboards that once defined Times Square. Among the most notable is Douglas Leigh's famous Camel Cigarettes billboard, which featured a smoker exhaling perfect smoke rings every four seconds, using steam from the Claridge Hotel's heating system. Installed in 1941, this sign became a symbol of Times Square's vibrant, ever-evolving cityscape. 1. 2.
Hand-Curated Content for Quick Creative Messaging
Each Retro Message ensures a high-quality, creative experience. This commitment to quality aligns with Retro Message Studio's mission to preserve and celebrate historical media through digital platforms, including iMessageTM on iOS, where users can select and send Retro Message Quick Clips.
Availability
Retro Message is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Whether exploring advertising history or adding a retro vibe to messages, Retro Message offers an engaging, nostalgic experience.
About Retro Message Studio
Retro Message Studio, based in Santa Barbara, CA, specializes in archiving and managing historical motion picture films. Preserving the artistry of the past while making it accessible and enjoyable.
Retro Billboard created in the retro message app.
