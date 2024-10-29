Global Village hosts Pink Caravan to promote Breast Cancer awareness and early detection!

(MENAFN- currentglobal) United Arab Emirates, Dubai, 28 October 2024: Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for entertainment, dining, shopping, and attractions, welcomed the renowned Pink Caravan on Saturday and Sunday, October 26 and 27 2024.

In honour of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the joint activation, in collaboration with the Pink Caravan initiative, aimed to raise awareness about the importance of early detection of Breast Cancer.

The Pink Caravan Mobile Clinic, stationed between the Main Stage and Syria Pavilion, offered free clinical examinations as well as one-on-one awareness sessions on prevention and early detection by a professional medical team. As a special highlight over the two-day activation, 20 fortunate guests won vouchers for complimentary mammogram exams, further encouraging early detection and proactive check-ups.

As part of the activation, the Pink Cyclists concluded their Breast Cancer awareness Pink Tour around the UAE with a standout arrival at Global Village through the Cultural Gate. Before the tour concluded, this community group of 150 cyclists marched around the park, making a final stop near the Main Stage.

As Breast Cancer Awareness Month is observed worldwide in October, Global Village reinforces its commitment as a responsible destination to the well-being of its guests through this initiative, emphasising the power of collective action and community involvement in creating a positive, lasting impact for a good cause.





MENAFN29102024007566016328ID1108829501