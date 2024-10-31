Entire Al Sadd Family Very Happy For Afif, Says Sanchez

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Sadd head coach Felix Sanchez expressed his delight over club's talisman Akram Afif's achievement as he was crowned Asian Player of the Year at the AFC Annual Awards 2023 in Seoul on Tuesday.

The Qatar star became the first player from his country to win the prestigious continental accolade twice, having clinched the award in 2019.

“The entire Al Sadd family is very happy for Akram, he deserves this award. He had a great season, helped the team a lot and the team also helped him get this honour. We are all very happy with that,” Sanchez told a press conference ahead of Qatar Clasico against Al Rayyan.

“We hope that there will be more achievements in the coming years because he is capable of achieving them, he can win more because he is playing well this season as well,,” he added.

Afif's Qatar and Al Sadd teammate Mohammed Waad also expressed his delight on the historic feat by the star.